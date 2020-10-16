Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 16/10/2020

Rapper Proto Sun Becomes The First In History To Drop A Rap Double Album With No Features Or Other Writers

Rapper Proto Sun Becomes The First In History To Drop A Rap Double Album With No Features Or Other Writers
New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Protosun Productions) American Rapper Proto Sun has accomplished what only a few rappers in history have ever accomplished: The Double Album. Initially, Proto Sun was discovered by A&R extraordinaire M-Eighty in the early 2010's in which the rapper and the A&R teamed up to create one of the most groundbreaking tracks of 2012 entitled 'Japanese Waters' that featured Canibus and was produced by Proto Sun himself. In 2015, Proto Sun collaborated with world famous director Tha Razor to drop the video 'All Money' which featured bay area street legend Big Sp1tz.

In 2017, Proto Sun again teamed up with M-Eighty to drop Futuristic Hustle, another powerful track that featured world famous rapper Kurupt of the Dogg Pound and was also produced by Proto Sun himself. The following year, Proto Sun released his first LP which featured production from Mr. Russell and Proto Sun himself and consisted of no features. In 2019, Proto Sun pieced up his 2nd LP entitled 'The Mafia' with production from the legendary Young Guru and a feature from Don Cisco, another Dogg Pound affiliate who was featured on the 'Next Friday' soundtrack.

Now Proto Sun has taken his craft to the ultimate level by delivering one of the ultimate rap albums in history. The double album entitled 'How Are You Today Sir' features loads of dramatic crisp tracks with a strong twist of humor and hidden messages to top off a wide range of different tracks. Tracks such as 'Cross Faded' provide a synthesis of trap and g-funk while contributing a distinct new west coast sound. Other tracks such as 'Accosted' feature the grittier side of rap with heavy 808 bass on the production and heart stopping vocal delivery. The only other rapper who released a double album with no features is Will Smith, but Smith did not write all the tracks himself. Proto Sun credits much of his success to M-Eighty and the Dogg Pound.

'How Are You Today Sir?' the double album is now available for pre-order and will be released in full on October 30th, 2020 and is exclusively available on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1527901758?ls=1&app=itunes

Proto Sun - Futuristic Hustle ft Kurupt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZF3okEivao
Proto Sun - Japanese Waters ft Canibus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkrVFUvYobg
FOLLOW PROTO SUN AT: https://www.protosunproductions.net






