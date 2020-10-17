Nordic Folk Outfit Wardruna Unveil Epic Music Video For Title Track "Kvitravn" (White Raven)





"Kvitravn" is out today, October 16, across all digital platforms along with the exclusive premiere of its epic music video seen below. The video for "Kvitravn" was produced by Ragnarok Films-who also recorded the video for the single "Lyfjaberg" which the band wrote, recorded and filmed earlier this year amidst the pandemic. It was filmed at several locations across Norway and Russia.



"I am very excited to finally share this song with you," states WARDRUNA founder/composer



He continues with details on filming the "Kvitravn" music video sharing: "Being fully aware of how rare it is to come across white ravens, we knew from the start that this would be an ambitious and challenging task to pull off. However, fate seemed to be on our side in this and the 'impossible' piece of the puzzle fell into place as if gifted from the divine. The video was shot in various locations in Norway and Russia and was produced by Ragnarok Film, the same team responsible for our previous video for the song 'Lyfjaberg.'"

Pre-order KVITRAVN via digital download +/or on CD and 180-gram 2LP gatefold vinyl (black and ltd. Edition white options) at https://wardruna.lnk.to/Kvitravn_Album.



Selvik recently shared that he was enlisted to work on the score for the next installment of the Assassin's Creed® franchise, Assassin's



The prestigious EGIL STORBEKKEN´S MUSIC PRIZE 2020-a national honorary award that was created in memory of the Norwegian musician, composer and cultural bearer Egil Storbekken was awarded to Selvik this year due to his extraordinary efforts and works with Norwegian folk music, especially the older folk instruments.



WARDRUNA will return to the US in fall 2021 and were last seen stateside in 2018 where they sold-out a headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado following sold-out shows worldwide, including major festival headlining appearances (Hellfest, Roadburn, Summer Breez, Castle Fest, Echoes & Merveilles, Rock oz Arenes, Rock The Coast, etc.). Dates can be found on the admat or listed below.



Wed 9/23 Charlotte, NC Owens Auditorium

Thu 9/24 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

Fri 9/25 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

Sun 9/27 Boston, MA The Orpheum Theater

Mon 9/28 Montreal, QC M Telus

Tue 9/29 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

Thu 10/1 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Fri 10/2 Minneapolis, MN The

Mon 10/5 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee

Wed 10/7 Salem, OR Elsinore Theatre

Thu 10/8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

Fri 10/9 Vancouver, BC The Chan Centre

Sun 10/11 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Tue 10/13 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

Thu 10/15 El Cajon, CA Magnolia

Fri 10/16 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

Sat 10/17 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theatre

Mon 10/19 Dallas, TX The Majestic Theatre

Wed 10/21 Denver, CO The Paramount Theatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WARDRUNA - who are widely known for their ability to transcend music genres, cultures and languages while introducing innovative and genre-creating renditions of ancient Nordic traditions and using a broad selection of both traditional and historical instruments-are excited to reveal the monumental music video for the title track of their upcoming fifth full length album, KVITRAVN - which translates to 'White Raven.' The album is set for release on January 22, 2021 via BY NORSE MUSIC in the U.S. and SONY MUSIC / COLUMBIA RECORDS (worldwide excl. U.S.). The album continues where their RUNALJOD trilogy left off in 2016 with RUNALJOD - RAGNAROK-which charted at #1 Billboard's World Music charts in the U.S. and Canada."Kvitravn" is out today, October 16, across all digital platforms along with the exclusive premiere of its epic music video seen below. The video for "Kvitravn" was produced by Ragnarok Films-who also recorded the video for the single "Lyfjaberg" which the band wrote, recorded and filmed earlier this year amidst the pandemic. It was filmed at several locations across Norway and Russia."I am very excited to finally share this song with you," states WARDRUNA founder/composer Einar Selvik. "'Kvitravn' is a song that explores traditions of animal-guides and the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals found in Nordic and other cultures all over the world. These highly regarded ghostly creatures, whether a raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant or lion-are in animist traditions seen as prophetic, divine messengers, and guardians representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds."He continues with details on filming the "Kvitravn" music video sharing: "Being fully aware of how rare it is to come across white ravens, we knew from the start that this would be an ambitious and challenging task to pull off. However, fate seemed to be on our side in this and the 'impossible' piece of the puzzle fell into place as if gifted from the divine. The video was shot in various locations in Norway and Russia and was produced by Ragnarok Film, the same team responsible for our previous video for the song 'Lyfjaberg.'"Pre-order KVITRAVN via digital download +/or on CD and 180-gram 2LP gatefold vinyl (black and ltd. Edition white options) at https://wardruna.lnk.to/Kvitravn_Album.Selvik recently shared that he was enlisted to work on the score for the next installment of the Assassin's Creed® franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla (out November 17). His track "Hrafnsmál - The Words of the Raven" is included on the game's soundtrack EP Assassin's Creed® Valhalla—Out Of The North which is out now via Lakeshore Records. Download it here: https://smarturl.it/ACV-EP.The prestigious EGIL STORBEKKEN´S MUSIC PRIZE 2020-a national honorary award that was created in memory of the Norwegian musician, composer and cultural bearer Egil Storbekken was awarded to Selvik this year due to his extraordinary efforts and works with Norwegian folk music, especially the older folk instruments.WARDRUNA will return to the US in fall 2021 and were last seen stateside in 2018 where they sold-out a headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado following sold-out shows worldwide, including major festival headlining appearances (Hellfest, Roadburn, Summer Breez, Castle Fest, Echoes & Merveilles, Rock oz Arenes, Rock The Coast, etc.). Dates can be found on the admat or listed below.Wed 9/23 Charlotte, NC Owens AuditoriumThu 9/24 Washington, DC Warner TheatreFri 9/25 Brooklyn, NY Kings TheatreSun 9/27 Boston, MA The Orpheum TheaterMon 9/28 Montreal, QC M TelusTue 9/29 Toronto, ON Meridian HallThu 10/1 Chicago, IL Auditorium TheatreFri 10/2 Minneapolis, MN The State TheatreMon 10/5 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta JubileeWed 10/7 Salem, OR Elsinore TheatreThu 10/8 Seattle, WA Moore TheatreFri 10/9 Vancouver, BC The Chan CentreSun 10/11 Salt Lake City, UT The ComplexTue 10/13 Oakland, CA Paramount TheatreThu 10/15 El Cajon, CA MagnoliaFri 10/16 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum TheatreSat 10/17 Mesa, AZ Ikeda TheatreMon 10/19 Dallas, TX The Majestic TheatreWed 10/21 Denver, CO The Paramount Theatre



