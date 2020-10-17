Infinity Song Embody Familial Trial & Triumph In New Video For "Mad Love"





"The album is a great introduction to the band's ability as not just performers, but songwriters, arrangers, instrumentalists, and music producers as well. The project itself feels like a journey, and by the time it's finished we're left with the feeling that a new band, and a new voice, has officially arrived." — Gritty Vibes New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following this month's release of their "exquisite" (Rated RnB) new EP Mad Love, today NYC-based music collective Infinity Song present the video for their towering gospel-soul track " Mad Love. " The video reinvents the American dream as it finds the five Boyd siblings embodying familial struggle in pursuit of better things. Gorgeously shot in a knowingly retro style, the video culminates in a final shot that signifies a triumph over difficult times.The siblings spent their early years honing their artistry under the tutelage of their mother and father. The group grew up in a music conservatory environment which included original songwriting, music production, rhythm, vocal training, ear training and the study of harmony. Later, they expressed their talents in public spaces in New York City and on other more formal platforms such as churches, concert halls, weddings, and schools. After strategic performances and intentional development, the young group caught the ear and eye of music/business mogul and rapper JAY-Z - who ended up signing them to Roc Nation.Self-produced and performed by Infinity Song themselves, with the help of some choice collaborators, including producer Jerry "Wonda" Duplessis (The Fugees, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber), Mad Love revels in their collective prowess and uncompromising unity.Keep an ear out for more from Infinity Song this year.Early Praise For Infinity Song:"Cocoa buttery quintet Infinity Song touch the sky with Hov approved heavenly harmonies on debut EP Mad Love… just pure delectable, soulful, undeniably beautiful music to our ears." — Bossip"While their exquisite vocal performances are ingrained in the true R&B feel, the instrumentation embedded throughout the project has a progressive R&B-pop sensibility." — Rated RnB"A smooth, R&B track that celebrates the love of family. " Mad Love " definitely has a message that's needed right now." — Soul Tracks"The album is a great introduction to the band's ability as not just performers, but songwriters, arrangers, instrumentalists, and music producers as well. The project itself feels like a journey, and by the time it's finished we're left with the feeling that a new band, and a new voice, has officially arrived." — Gritty Vibes



