Claire Rosinkranz Teams Up With Jeremy Zucker For New Version Of Hit Single "Backyard Boy"

With a homegrown California brew of alternative, pop, and blues, 16-year-old singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and ballerina Claire Rosinkranz buzzed to the forefront of the conversation this Summer with the independent release of her debut EP, BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd in June 2020. Unbeknownst to her, the song "Backyard Boy" gained unprecedented traction on TikTok, inspiring nearly 3 million video recreations, and sparking a highly competitive signing effort from labels around the world. In addition to generating nearly 40 million Spotify streams, it captured #1 on the Spotify Global and U.S. Viral 50 Charts, with the EP passing 50 million global streams. Meanwhile, BuzzFeed and Rolling Stone chronicled her rapid rise. Newly signed to slowplay/Republic Records, Claire Rosinkranz is poised to become one of the year's most unexpected and significant breakout acts. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the viral success and widespread critical acclaim of her debut single "Backyard Boy," Gen Z singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz enlists platinum-certified singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Zucker for a new version of the breakthrough hit. Claire Rosinkranz's "Backyard Boy" featuring Jeremy Zucker is out now via slowplay/Republic Records/ Universal Music.Together, they transform the track into a dynamic duet punctuated by Zucker's instantly recognizable delivery."Backyard Boy" has quietly become a phenomenon. It captured #1 on the Spotify Global and US Viral 50 charts, while the music video gathered 4.4 million YouTube views and counting. Variety named it among "Top Songs of the Week." Meanwhile, Billboard included as one of "10 Cool New Pop Songs To Get You Through the Week" and urged, "Remi Wolf and Benee fans, take note of TikTok breakout Claire Rosinkranz, who will surely be your next favorite." Not to mention, it has also inspired nearly 3 million TikTok videos and counting.With a homegrown California brew of alternative, pop, and blues, 16-year-old singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and ballerina Claire Rosinkranz buzzed to the forefront of the conversation this Summer with the independent release of her debut EP, BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd in June 2020. Unbeknownst to her, the song "Backyard Boy" gained unprecedented traction on TikTok, inspiring nearly 3 million video recreations, and sparking a highly competitive signing effort from labels around the world. In addition to generating nearly 40 million Spotify streams, it captured #1 on the Spotify Global and U.S. Viral 50 Charts, with the EP passing 50 million global streams. Meanwhile, BuzzFeed and Rolling Stone chronicled her rapid rise. Newly signed to slowplay/Republic Records, Claire Rosinkranz is poised to become one of the year's most unexpected and significant breakout acts.



