DaniLeigh Drops Fierce New Single "Monique" From Her Upcoming Album, Movie

With over 3 million Instagram followers and over 1 million YouTube subscribers, 25-year old Rolling Stone Breakthrough Artist DaniLeigh (born New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DaniLeigh drops the fierce new single "Monique" today, from her upcoming album Movie. Dani and "Monique" are featured in Finish Line's new #SHOESOFRESH Campaign. The ad is part of a series over Holiday that will also feature talent like Caleb McLaughin from Stranger Things, Lil Durk, and future NBA players, Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, Josh Green and Devin Vassell."DaniLeigh Wants to Get You Out of Your Feelings and Onto the Dance Floor." - Complex"This is a fly girl who knows without a doubt that she's fly, but doesn't care if you agree." - Refinery29"She's got the laid-back cool of an It Girl and the swagger of a rap star on stage, and her dance moves please crowds."- BAZAAR"DaniLeigh represents a generation of talent who's successfully harnessed the power, breadth and access that the Internet can offer."- FLAUNT"Between Dani's gift for lilting, swaggering raps and catchy, hypnotic hooks, The Plan is exactly the sort of project that becomes easy to revisit and repeat over and over."- UPROXX"DaniLeigh is one of the most forward-thinking artists in the game" - HIGHSNOBIETYWith over 3 million Instagram followers and over 1 million YouTube subscribers, 25-year old Rolling Stone Breakthrough Artist DaniLeigh (born Danielle Curiel in Miami to Dominican parents) proves with every new release that she is a musical force to be reckoned with. She rose to prominence at age 18, when she was chosen by Prince to direct the video for "Breakfast Can Wait," which led him to become her mentor. After signing with Def Jam in 2017, she released "Can't Relate (featuring YBN, Nahmir, and YG). DaniLeigh's debut EP Summer With Friends, (September 2017) contained "Lurkin'" (heard on Season 2 of the HBO series Insecure); and "All I Know" featuring Kes. Her Shiggy-created version of Drake's #InMyFeelingsdance challenge went viral, raking in over 10 million Instagram views. Following her 2018 album, The Plan, DaniLeigh was on her way to over 1 billion combined global streams for her RIAA platinum smash singles "Lil Bebe" remix featuring Lil Baby (which marked her debut television performance on Seth Myers), and "Easy" remix featuring Chris Brown, which earned a 2019 BET Soul Train Award nomination for Best Dance Performance. After the October 2019 release of "Cravin'" featuring G-Eazy, DaniLeigh began to set her sights on the release of her second album. In the midst of the pandemic came two late-spring smash collabos, "Levi High" featuring Da Baby, followed quickly by the sizzling "Dominican Mami" featuring Fivio Foreign. DaniLeigh is a proud endorser of Foot Locker, Levi's, PUMA, and Savage x Fenty.



