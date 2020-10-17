Country Duo, The Reklaws, Release Sophomore Slump, A Follow Up To Their Gold Certified Debut Record





Where I'm From (Acoustic) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CCMA winners and JUNO nominees, The Reklaws release Sophomore Slump via Universal Music. In addition to the album, the duo released the official video for their brand new single, "Not Gonna Not."Sophomore Slump is the second full-length album from Jenna and Stuart Walker, the brother sister duo known professionally as The Reklaws. It follows their debut album, Freshman Year which, in addition to being certified GOLD in Canada, also finds itself the most domestically streamed album by a Canadian country artist in the past decade. Recorded in Stuart's living room after the pandemic struck, Sophomore Slump features 12-tracks : the gold-certified hit single," Where I'm From ", everyone's favourite drinking anthem ("Beer Can") as well as the duo's brand new single, "Not Gonna Not." Produced by Todd Clark, the 12-track album is a collection of anthems that summarize the timeless shared emotions and moments that make up the college experience. Everyone experiences the same heartbreak, hopes and life-changing decisions that we're faced with in our transformative, coming of age years. This album is the reflective soundtrack to those years.Raised on their family farm in rural Ontario, The Reklaws, made up of sibling duo Jenna and Stuart Walker, signed their first major record deal with Universal Music in 2017. They found success with their second single "Long Live the Night" when it quickly became platinum certified. The single went on to win the 2019 CCMA for top-selling Canadian single of the year and was selected as the theme song for the Canadian Football League's ("CFL") Thursday Night Football for the 2018 & 2019 seasons. The momentum continued to build with the release of their debut EP, "Feels Like That", which was awarded the 2019 CCMA for Album of the year. The title single, "Feels Like That" was also the Reklaws first #1 at Canadian Country Radio and is certified Gold in Canada. In 2019 the duo completed their first national tour with Dean Brody and Dallas Smith, earned their first JUNO nomination for "Country Album of The Year", released their first full-length album and received their 3rd Gold Single for "I Do Too." This year the duo released the single " Can't Help Myself " with their long time country music hero, Dean Brody and the now gold certified single " Where I'm From ". To add to their growing list of accolades The Reklaws were nominated for Group of the Year at the 2020 JUNO Awards marking the first time in over 20-years that a Country group was included in the category. The duo reached another career milestone when their debut album Freshman Year was certified GOLD on the one year anniversary of its release. Most recently The Reklaws were nominated for four Canadian Country Music Awards including the prestigious Entertainer of The Year award. There's no doubt that The Reklaws, who have garnered over 125 million streams to date, are poised to be Country's next superstars.Full Tracklisting:Gramps' IntroNot Gonna NotGot Me MissingYou ProblemI'm DownSo Crazy It Just Might WorkYour Side of A Broken HeartWhere I'm FromKarmaBeer CanGodspeedWhere I'm From (Acoustic)



