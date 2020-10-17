Country Artist Owen Barney Releases New Single "Pour Me," Follow-Up To The Summer Smash "Thank Her For That"





Wax Records is an independent, full-service music company. Our focus is on finding, developing, and promoting career artists with remarkable talent. Founded in 2009, Wax began as a small operation built on 40 years of combined music industry experience. Originally formed in 2006 as the Canadian branch of Windup Records, and representing such top tier acts as Evanescence, Seether, and Finger 11, the new team built their reputations together with high profile marketing strategies and remarkable Canadian success. Having recognized the talent present in Wax, Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising star Owen Barney releases his latest single, "Pour Me" today, via Wax Records. The single sees Barney reflect on tough times while finding comfort in a glass of liquid courage - a sentiment that may feel all too familiar in recent months.Of the new single, Barney comments, "Since this song was written, I've been counting down the days until I get to share it with the world. This is a song that I feel a lot of people may be able to relate to - people who aren't able to talk about their problems and don't have it in them to ask for help. Everyone has different ways of coping with difficult times and I hope this song speaks to at least a few people struggling."2020 has been a landmark year for this rising star, with over 7.5 million global streams and a chart-topping summer smash, "Thank Her For That". Timing couldn't be better for the release of his brand new EP No Road Too Long (coming October 30th) which features today's single, "Pour Me." This release follows a big summer for Barney; including his first Top 20 song, being named the Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month, hitting over 320K views on his most recent music video for "Thank Her For That", topping the Shazam charts, and landing a partnership with iconic Canadian brand Roots. It's has been a breakthrough year for this rising star, proving this is just the beginning for Owen Barney.Born and raised in Toronto, country artist Owen Barney has been strumming the guitar since he was just 7 years old, influenced by country heavy-hitters Eric Church, Steve Earle, and Jason Aldean. He has played shows around Toronto from the age of 14, and has spent the last few years honing his skills as a performer. "Barney's maturity and natural talent as a performer allows him to be a storyteller so young in his career," says Front Porch Music, while Canadian Beats commends Owen's ability to "fuse soulful song writing and easy breezy vocals.""What I've always hoped for myself is to someday be performing to a crowd that knows every word of my songs," says Barney.Owen Barney's debut single " Letting Go " was an extraordinary first foot forward that garnered the attention of fans from around the globe. Now with over 7.5 Million streams worldwide, Owen is making his mark on the country community and is poised to become one of Canada's next big county exports.Wax Records is an independent, full-service music company. Our focus is on finding, developing, and promoting career artists with remarkable talent. Founded in 2009, Wax began as a small operation built on 40 years of combined music industry experience. Originally formed in 2006 as the Canadian branch of Windup Records, and representing such top tier acts as Evanescence, Seether, and Finger 11, the new team built their reputations together with high profile marketing strategies and remarkable Canadian success. Having recognized the talent present in Wax, Universal Music Canada soon decided to lend their support with full international distribution. Wax Records is home to the following artists: ASHS, noelle, Alyssa Reid, Virginia to Vegas, Owen Barney, and Blitz//Berlin.



