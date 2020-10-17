Tanya Tucker's Live From The Troubadour, Out Now On Fantasy Records







Edgy. Classic. Country. A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, two-time 2020 GRAMMY® winner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Live From The Troubadour, the new album from original female outlaw and country music icon Tanya Tucker is out today via Fantasy Records. It's Tanya's first release since winning two GRAMMY Awards earlier this year for While I'm Livin', and today, October 16th, marks the one-year anniversary of the historic set from which Live From The Troubadour originates. Tanya is donating a portion of the proceeds from the new album directly to The Troubadour, including 100% of the revenue generated by custom Live From The Troubadour Hatch Show Print posters available at her online store.Garden & Gun spoke to Tanya about the new album and hosted a special online album premiere yesterday.In addition, SiriusXM's Outlaw Country (Ch. 60) and Willie's Roadhouse (Ch. 59) hosted the broadcast premiere of Live From The Troubadour. Look for the special album preview to repeat today during Shooter Jennings' "Electric Rodeo" show and this weekend at the air times below.Friday, Oct. 166 p.m. ET - Willie's Roadhouse (Ch. 59)9 p.m. ET - Outlaw Country (Ch. 60)Saturday, Oct. 177 p.m. ET - Outlaw Country (Ch. 60) - Shooter Jennings '"Electric Rodeo"Sunday, Oct. 181 p.m. ET - Outlaw Country (Ch. 60)11 p.m. ET - Outlaw Country (Ch. 60) - Shooter Jennings '"Electric Rodeo"Live From The Troubadour features 15 songs including Tanya's signature hit "Delta Dawn," and a cache of her #1 Country hits such as "Strong Enough To Bend," "What's Your Mama's Name, Child", "Blood Red and Goin' Down" and "Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)." The set also includes a sublime medley of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire" and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire," along with six songs from While I'm Livin' (produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings), including "Mustang Ridge," "The Wheels of Laredo," "Hard Luck" and the poignant, "Bring My Flowers Now."Reviewers are applauding Live From The Troubadour including the previously shared medley of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire" / Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" and "Delta Dawn."Tanya's official music video for her GRAMMY® winning song "Bring My Flowers Now," featuring Brandi Carlile and directed by Trey Fanjoy, is a finalist for the 2020 CMT Award's Video of the Year, alongside nominees Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert.The 2020 CMT Music Awards will broadcast on October 21st at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT and is a fan-voted award. To cast your vote, visit www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards/vote.TANYA TUCKER - LIVE FROM THE TROUBADOUR TRACK LIST:Would You Lay With Me (In A Field Of Stone)Jamestown FerryWhat's Your Mama's Name, ChildBlood Red And Goin' DownStrong Enough To BendI'm On Fire / Ring Of Fire (Medley)Mustang RidgeThe Wheels Of LaredoI Don't Owe You AnythingHigh Ridin' HeroesHard LuckInterludeBring My Flowers Now Texas (When I Die)It's A Little Too LateDelta DawnThe Troubadour is a member of NIVA: National Independent Venue Association. Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, NIVA now represents more than 2,600 members in all 50 states and D.C. These independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be the last to fully reopen. NIVA's mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues, promoters and festivals throughout the US. To learn more and find out how you can help, please go to www.saveourstages.com. #saveourstagesTANYA TUCKER TOUR DATES:July 11 Club Regent Casino - Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB, CanadaJuly 13 Door Community Auditorium - Fish Creek, Wis.July 31 Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Okla.Aug. 6 Knuckleheads - Kansas City, Mo.^^Aug. 10 Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, Mich.^^Aug. 12 Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Ont.^^Aug. 13 The Egg - Center for Performing Arts - Albany, N.Y.^^Aug. 14 Foxwoods Casino - The Fox Theater - Mashantucket, Conn.^^Aug. 17 The Wilbur - Boston, Mass.^^Aug. 25 The National - Richmond, Va.^^Aug. 26 Jefferson Center - Roanoke, Va.^^Aug. 27 Harrah's Cherokee Event Center - Cherokee, N.C.^^Sept. 10 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, Tenn.Sept. 11 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.**Sept. 12 Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, Colo.**Sept. 14 Ent. Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, Colo.^^Sept. 17 The Kessler Theater - Dallas, Texas^^Sept. 18 Women Who Wander Outdoor Retreat - Concan, TexasSept. 19 The Heights Theater - Houston, Texas^^Sept. 29 Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center - Deadwood, S.D.Oct. 1 Bluebird Theater - Denver, Colo.^^Oct. 5 Knitting Factory - Boise, Idaho^^Oct. 6 The Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, Wash.^^Oct. 8 Showbox Theatre - Seattle, Wash.^^Oct. 9 Crystal Ballroom - Portland, Ore.^^Oct. 10 Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, B.C., Canada^^Oct. 12 State Theatre For The Arts - Red Bluff, Calif.^^Oct. 17 Fox Theatre - Bakersfield, Calif.^^Oct. 18 Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, Calif.^^Oct. 20 Crest Theatre - Sacramento, Calif.^^Oct. 21 Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, Calif.^^Nov. 02 Royal Concert Hall - Glasgow, U.K.Nov. 05 Royal Festival Hall - London, U.K.Nov. 08 DR Koncerhuset (Studio 2) - Copenhagen, DenmarkNov. 09 Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway^^CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour**with Brandi CarlileAs part of the "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour," the Oct. 5, 2021 show at Knitting Factory in Boise, Idaho is a venue change where tickets are honored. The Oct. 21, 2021 date at Great American Music Hall, in San Francisco, Calif. is a venue change where previous ticket holders will be refunded.For real-time updates, please visit TanyaTucker.com. Follow Tanya on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.Edgy. Classic. Country. A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, two-time 2020 GRAMMY® winner Tanya Tucker continues to inspire artists today. Born in Seminole, Texas, Tanya had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. Recently, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now."



