Parker McCollum's New EP "Hollywood Gold," Available Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
MCA Nashville's Parker McCollum
releases his new EP, Hollywood Gold, today, via Universal Music. Parker co-wrote five of the six songs on Hollywood Gold including the previously released track "Young Man's Blues" as well as his current Top 10 single "Pretty Heart." Parker was recently surprised with a plaque celebrating the RIAA Gold certification of "Pretty Heart
" which continues to accumulate impressive streaming numbers.
Hollywood Gold was produced by award-winning singer, songwriter, musician Jon Randall Stewart.
Hollywood Gold - Track Listing:
"Young Man's Blues" (Parker McCollum/Randy Montana)
"Like A Cowboy
" (Chris Stapleton/Al Anderson)
"Pretty Heart
" (Parker McCollum/Randy Montana)
"Hallie Ray Light" (Parker McCollum)
"Hold Me Back" (Parker McCollum/Tony Lane)
"Love You Like That
" (Parker McCollum/Billy Montana/Jon Randall Stewart)
A native of Austin, Texas, Parker has made a strong impression on critics and fans alike. American Songwriter notes, "he teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom, taking cues from rule breakers like Chris Stapleton
and Kacey Musgraves" while Rolling Stone adds, "Parker is a no-holds-barred, confessional singer-songwriter who excels at relatable tales." Parker continues to rack up impressive streaming numbers recently crossing over 350M total career domestic streams.
Parker has been named a SiriusXM Highway Finds Artist and has previously been selected as an Artist to Watch by CMT, Rolling Stone, SiriusXM, MusicRow and Sounds
Like Nashville. A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dedicated road warrior, Parker began building a following in 2015 with his album The Limestone Kid. The track "Meet You in The Middle" became a hit on Texas' regional radio chart — no small feat for an independent, 22-year-old musician — but it was the album's widely-acclaimed follow-up, Probably Wrong, that helped Parker find national success. Compared to John Mayer
and Jason Isbell
by Rolling Stone, Parker supported the album with a string of sold-out shows, bringing record-breaking crowds to venues like San Angelo's RiverStage and two sold-out night at Billy Bob's along the way. Born in Conroe, TX, the 28-year-old entrepreneurially-spirited artist bridges the gap between Texas' homegrown music scene and Nashville's country-industry headquarters. For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.parkermccollum.com