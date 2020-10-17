The Vamps Release Cherry Blossom, New Album Out Today





In the space of just six years The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Vamps are back with their new album Cherry Blossom, out today. An album title that is a reflection of the theme of rebirth that runs throughout. And a rebirth of The Vamps it is. Their most personal and fully-formed to date - led by the scuzzed up, sky-scraping banger "Married in Vegas" (A Listed at BBC Radio 2 and a 'Record of the Week' for Matt & Mollie on BBC Radio 1) - the album was aided by the enforced rest, with the band having the time and space to meticulously plan exactly what they wanted it to be and say. "Before, we were just making stuff on the road and it was working, and we loved it, but we needed time to get bored," explains singer songwriter and producer Simpson. "This is the first time I've been so bored I've started trying shit I've never done before."It's an album that started with a slight bump. With the tour for 2018's guest-heavy, Top 3 hit Night & Day (Day Edition) all done the band returned from a short break when a global pandemic struck just as they were crafting the new album.In the space of just six years The Vamps have morphed from bright-eyed and bushy-tailed boyband with instruments into a proper fully-fledged pop band crafting arena-sized Hits. On Cherry Blossom, that musicality that's occasionally been lost in frantic release schedules and world tours and award shows has been given the time to properly, well, blossom. This isn't a vehicle for pop's current crop of in demand songwriters and producers, this is a Vamps-lead project that's made all the more impressive by the fact it was honed and finessed during lockdown. "We'd be lying if we said we didn't want it to go out into the world and be received positively," says Simpson of their hopes for the album. "But ultimately we love it so much, and that feeling of self-fulfillment is so exciting. These are songs that really touch on parts of our lives." He smiles. "The songs mean that little bit more."



