17/10/2020

Hatcher Signs With Average Joes Entertainment; Releases New Single "'Til The Next Time"

Hatcher Signs With Average Joes Entertainment; Releases New Single "'Til The Next Time"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Average Joes Entertainment announced today that country newcomer, Hatcher, is the latest addition to the roster. The singer/songwriter's first single, "'Til The Next Time," which he co-wrote with George Birge and Josh Mirenda, was produced by Leland Elliot and is available now via all streaming platforms.

"I'm looking forward to working with the team at Average Joes and creating great new music," commented Hatcher. "I'm also excited about releasing "'Til The Next Time." When George, Josh and I wrote this song, we wanted to elaborate about the concept of friends with benefits communicated in a sophisticated way. At the core, it's an old fashioned love song."

"Hatcher aims to set a mood and make a connection with his romantically charged music," commented Forrest Latta, Average Joes VP/A&R. "He's an incredible singer and storyteller. His brand of country has a blue-collar soul edge to it, and he has passion for creating music that truly touches people."

The son of an iron-worker, Hatcher began singing and performing acapella locally. Musically gifted, he continued to hone his skills free-styling on the open mic circuit.






