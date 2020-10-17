Ricky Warwick Announces New Album 'When Life Was Hard And Fast'





Twitter.com/rickywarwick New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders, Thin Lizzy, The Almighty) has announced today that he will be releasing a brand new studio album, his first since 2015. The new album is titled 'When Life Was Hard And Fast' and will be released on the 19th February through Nuclear Blast. The album's first single 'Fighting Heart' has also been released today and is available on all streaming services right now.Pre-order the album on various formats, including a 2CD Digipack which includes the bonus covers album 'Stairwell Troubadour', now from: https://www.musicglue.com/ricky-warwick/Ricky comments "Fighting Heart" is a celebration of how music, literature, art and movies can inspire and motivate us on a daily basis. Can these things change the world? Who knows for sure. But I believe that loud guitars and rock 'n roll can save a little piece of us all".For the process of recording the album, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (Bass), Xavier Muriel (Drums) and Keith Nelson (Guitar) as well as a number of special guests including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor formerly of Duran Duran, Thunder's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty Guns 'N Roses and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke and Alice Cooper. Keith noted that "Ricky is a true Rock-n-Roll soul... he's got incredible stories to tell and a unique way of telling them. It's been an honor to be asked to partner and contribute to this record."'When Life Was Hard And Fast' Tracklist1. When Life Was Hard And Fast2. You Don't Love Me3. I'd Rather Be Hit4. Gunslinger5. Never Corner A Rat6. Time Don't Seem To Matter7. Fighting Heart8. I Don't Feel At Home9. Still Alive10. Clown Of Misery11. You're My Rock N Roll'Stairwell Troubadour' Tracklist1. You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Dead Or Alive cover)2. Ooops!...I Did It Again (Britney Spears cover)3. Summertime Blues (Eddie Cochran cover)4. 1000 Dollar Car (Bottle Rockets cover)5. Cocaine Blues (Johnny Cash cover)6. I Don't Want To Grow Up (Ramones cover)7. I Fought The Law (The Clash cover)8. Burning Love (Elvis Presley cover)9. Jesus Loves You...But I Don't (The Almighty cover)10. Wrathchild (Iron Maiden cover)Ricky with his band The Fighting Hearts have announced the following UK tour for April/May 2021 with full date schedule below.28 April 2021: Cambridge Junction*29 April 2021: Norwich The Waterfront*30 April 2021: Bedford Esquires*1 May 2021: Swansea Patti Pavilion - Sound Bay Festival*^2 May 2021: London O2 Academy Islington*4 May 2021: Newcastle University Students Union^5 May 2021: Glasgow The Garage G2^6 May 2021: Belfast Limelight 7 May 2021: Manchester Club Academy^8 May 2021: Carlisle The Brickyard^9 May 2021: Buckley The Tivoli^12 May 2021: Reading Sub 89*13 May 2021: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill*14 May 2021: Blackpool The Waterloo - Massive Weekend (Ricky Solo Acoustic)15 May 2021: Blackpool The Waterloo - Massive Weekend *^16 May 2021: Leeds Warehouse^19 May 2021: Bournemouth Madding Crowd^20 May 2021: Nottingham Rescue Rooms^21 May 2021: Lincoln Call Of The Wild FestivalSpecial Guests on all dates (except Belfast, Blackpool & Lincoln) are VIRGINMARYSPlus THE HOWLING TIDES on all shows marked* and ANCHOR LANE on all shows marked^Tickets are available from all venue box offices, websites and usual outlets from 9am Monday, October 19th, 2020.Rickywarwick.comFacebook.com/rickywarwickofficialTwitter.com/rickywarwick



