Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 18/10/2020

Akhlys Premiere New Song "Ephialtes" From Upcoming New Album "'Melinoe"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ominous black metal entity Akhlys premiere a new song entitled "Ephialtes", taken from their upcoming new album "Melinoë", which will be out in stores December 14th 2020 via Debemur Morti Productions.

Ephialtes' is a crusher. It will leave listeners in awe and reminds us why we fell in love with this twisted music in the first place. Project mastermind Naas says:
"I wanted this track to evoke an aura of immediate and sustained panic, and so I took a more direct approach, going right for the jugular, so to speak. It needed to be vicious and with less adornment to sufficiently relay this. ‘Ephialtes’ is the embodiment of the immediate and primordial dread that arises in such encounters. It was actually the last track I composed and ended up replacing another which simply did not make the cut. I had not planned on writing another song but then the opening riff just came to me one night. That initial riff simply invoked this perfect sense of panic and dread that I had been chasing over the months of composing for the album. The rest of the track just grew from this first composition.






Most read news of the week
Post Malone Owns The Night With Nine Wins At The "2020 Billboard Music Awards"
Stefflon Don Releases New Single "Can't Let You Go"
Justin Bieber And Benny Blanco Debut "Lonely," New Song And Video Out Today
Rose Gold's New Single "Soon As You Get Home" Out Now Via Soulection Records
Lauren Aquilina Drops Official Video For Latest Single 'Swap Places'
Singer/Songwriter Larry Jay Gets 'Drunk On Dreams' In New Single
World-Renowned Composer Olga Thomas Releases New Single!
Benee Announces Debut Album "Hey u x" Out November 13th
Tanya Tucker's Live From The Troubadour, Out Now On Fantasy Records




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0213001 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0040981769561768 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how