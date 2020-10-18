Akhlys Premiere New Song "Ephialtes" From Upcoming New Album "'Melinoe"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ominous black metal entity Akhlys premiere a new song entitled "Ephialtes", taken from their upcoming new album "Melinoë", which will be out in stores December 14th 2020 via Debemur Morti Productions.



Ephialtes' is a crusher. It will leave listeners in awe and reminds us why we fell in love with this twisted music in the first place. Project mastermind Naas says:

"I wanted this track to evoke an aura of immediate and sustained panic, and so I took a more direct approach, going right for the jugular, so to speak. It needed to be vicious and with less adornment to sufficiently relay this. ‘Ephialtes’ is the embodiment of the immediate and primordial dread that arises in such encounters. It was actually the last track I composed and ended up replacing another which simply did not make the cut. I had not planned on writing another song but then the opening riff just came to me one night. That initial riff simply invoked this perfect sense of panic and dread that I had been chasing over the months of composing for the album. The rest of the track just grew from this first composition.





