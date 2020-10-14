Boston Folk-Pop Duo Safe Hands Releasing 'Highs & Lows' On November 16, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Childhood friends Caitlin Carey and Mikey Adams form Safe Hands, a folk/pop duo from Boston, MA. Mikey (of pop-punk outfit A Loss For Words) has spent the last 16 years touring in over 30 countries and writing/releasing multiple records on various record labels, most notably Rise Records.
In 2015, A Loss For Words decided to gracefully retire as a full-time band, leaving Mikey with so much music written and no band to release it with. He decided to call up Caitlin, with whom the last time he had sung with was 10 years prior in their high school's production of Beauty and the Beast (Cait as Belle, Mikey as Cogsworth).
They got together one night and it instantly clicked. In the last couple of years, they have released a few singles sporadically, starting with "Love You Give Away," a beautiful love song. They played their debut live show in June 2019 to a sold-out crowd at The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA.
With an 11 song full-length titled 'Highs & Lows' recorded and ready for the world's ears, they are proud and confident with the emotion-evoking art they have created. With influences spanning from The Civil Wars
and Ray Lamontagne, to Sara Bareilles, Gabrielle
Aplin, Colbie Caillat
and John Mayer, they blend intelligent lyrics and catchy melodies seamlessly. These two are bound and poised for a bright future.
Pre-save the new album 'Highs & Lows' on Spotify:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/safehands/highs--lows
Of the first single "Honestly
", Mikey says, "I wrote this song while riding the high of a new, albeit brief relationship. It had been months since I had felt motivated to pick up a guitar and this just poured out of me. While the flame didn't last, at least I drew inspiration from it for which I am thankful."
Regarding the emotional nature of the album, he adds, "This record is a culmination of years of heartache, loss, love and hope. Highs & Lows refers to the extreme of both ends of the emotional spectrum. When I feel, I feel all the way. I hope I've translated my emotions on this record in a relatable way and hope you all enjoy. Just remember if you feel hopeless, you're not and when you feel loved, cherish and remember it. This record is dedicated to my father and is released on his birthday. Most of this record was written in the cemetery he is buried in, where I lived in a car outside his grave for a year. It's all for him."
Screen Shot 2020-10-14 at 4.42.18 PM
Highs & Lows Track Listing
Genuine
Honestly
Some Kind of Destiny ft Nikki
Hayes
A Paixao ft Luke Rainsford
Old Stones
Touch
Love You Give Away
To Have and Hold ft Tohm Napier (Holygood)
Empty House
Mount Vernon
Wide Awake ft Nick Thompson (Hit The Lights)
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/safehandsmusic
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/safehandsmusic/
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4M206CHumHpZi5INPBfOjB?si=8WTe4ZMxSKWhwHVzCPY1Yw
STORE: safehands.downrightmerchinc.com