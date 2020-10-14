Boston Folk-Pop Duo Safe Hands Releasing 'Highs & Lows' On November 16, 2020





In 2015, A Loss For Words decided to gracefully retire as a full-time band, leaving Mikey with so much music written and no band to release it with. He decided to call up Caitlin, with whom the last time he had sung with was 10 years prior in their high school's production of Beauty and the Beast (Cait as Belle, Mikey as Cogsworth).



They got together one night and it instantly clicked. In the last couple of years, they have released a few singles sporadically, starting with "Love You Give Away," a beautiful love song. They played their debut live show in June 2019 to a sold-out crowd at The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA.



With an 11 song full-length titled 'Highs & Lows' recorded and ready for the world's ears, they are proud and confident with the emotion-evoking art they have created. With influences spanning from The

Pre-save the new album 'Highs & Lows' on Spotify:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/safehands/highs--lows



Of the first single "



Regarding the emotional nature of the album, he adds, "This record is a culmination of years of heartache, loss, love and hope. Highs & Lows refers to the extreme of both ends of the emotional spectrum. When I feel, I feel all the way. I hope I've translated my emotions on this record in a relatable way and hope you all enjoy. Just remember if you feel hopeless, you're not and when you feel loved, cherish and remember it. This record is dedicated to my father and is released on his birthday. Most of this record was written in the cemetery he is buried in, where I lived in a car outside his grave for a year. It's all for him."

Screen Shot 2020-10-14 at 4.42.18 PM



Highs & Lows Track Listing

Genuine

Honestly

Some Kind of Destiny ft

A Paixao ft Luke Rainsford

Old Stones

Touch

Love You Give Away

To Have and Hold ft Tohm Napier (Holygood)

Empty House

Mount Vernon

Wide Awake ft Nick Thompson (Hit The Lights)



FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/safehandsmusic

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/safehandsmusic/

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4M206CHumHpZi5INPBfOjB?si=8WTe4ZMxSKWhwHVzCPY1Yw

