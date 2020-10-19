Karma Kids' 'Chemical Drugs' EP Now Streaming Everywhere



"Chemical Drugs is the story of thinking back on a relationship. "Sexual Drugs" and "Chemical Drugs" really sum the record up as showing both the infatuation at the beginning and then how to deal with it." -Jon Benjamin, vocals



Indianapolis' Karma Kids was formed in 2019 by Jon



Stream the 'Chemical Drugs' EP here:

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/7woZ2Lt8fIjmWEBLW77jIG?si=IFGssD8FSWqf9tar3Ce6fQ

Apple

Amazon

CD and cassette available at karmakidsin.com.

www.karmakidsin.com

www.facebook.com/karmakidsin



Track Listing:

1. Sexual Drugs

2. Lightning

3. Chemical Drugs

4. Skeletons

5. Wasting Away

6. Jersey New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two New Tracks "Sexual Drugs" and "Chemical Drugs" Featured on Spotify's 'New Punk Tracks' and 'The Scene' Playlists!"Chemical Drugs is the story of thinking back on a relationship. "Sexual Drugs" and "Chemical Drugs" really sum the record up as showing both the infatuation at the beginning and then how to deal with it." -Jon Benjamin, vocalsIndianapolis' Karma Kids was formed in 2019 by Jon Benjamin and Zaac Wesco. Both members had backgrounds in emo, pop punk, and metalcore and decided to fuse the genres into their newly dubbed "emocore". In the spring of 2020, they released the double album "Dystopian Dream". The following months led to the band focusing more on the "emo" side of "emocore" leading them to start writing what would become the "Chemical Drugs" EP, which is out now.Stream the 'Chemical Drugs' EP here:Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/7woZ2Lt8fIjmWEBLW77jIG?si=IFGssD8FSWqf9tar3Ce6fQApple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/chemical-drugs-ep/1532397919Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/albums/B08JH31M2X?ref=dm_sh_da5c-e253-dmcp-4268-176c4&musicTerritory=US&marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DERCD and cassette available at karmakidsin.com.www.karmakidsin.comwww.facebook.com/karmakidsinTrack Listing:1. Sexual Drugs2. Lightning3. Chemical Drugs4. Skeletons5. Wasting Away6. Jersey



