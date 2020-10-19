Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 19/10/2020

Karma Kids' 'Chemical Drugs' EP Now Streaming Everywhere

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two New Tracks "Sexual Drugs" and "Chemical Drugs" Featured on Spotify's 'New Punk Tracks' and 'The Scene' Playlists!
"Chemical Drugs is the story of thinking back on a relationship. "Sexual Drugs" and "Chemical Drugs" really sum the record up as showing both the infatuation at the beginning and then how to deal with it." -Jon Benjamin, vocals

Indianapolis' Karma Kids was formed in 2019 by Jon Benjamin and Zaac Wesco. Both members had backgrounds in emo, pop punk, and metalcore and decided to fuse the genres into their newly dubbed "emocore". In the spring of 2020, they released the double album "Dystopian Dream". The following months led to the band focusing more on the "emo" side of "emocore" leading them to start writing what would become the "Chemical Drugs" EP, which is out now.

Stream the 'Chemical Drugs' EP here:
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/7woZ2Lt8fIjmWEBLW77jIG?si=IFGssD8FSWqf9tar3Ce6fQ
Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/chemical-drugs-ep/1532397919
Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/albums/B08JH31M2X?ref=dm_sh_da5c-e253-dmcp-4268-176c4&musicTerritory=US&marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER
CD and cassette available at karmakidsin.com.
www.karmakidsin.com
www.facebook.com/karmakidsin

Track Listing:
1. Sexual Drugs
2. Lightning
3. Chemical Drugs
4. Skeletons
5. Wasting Away
6. Jersey






