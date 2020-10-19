Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 19/10/2020

Atlanta's The Carolyn Creates The Perfect Blend-Releasing "Heavy Eyes" Official Video With A Custom Coffee Brew "Heavy Eyes"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coffee has been a lifeline for the perpetually sleep-deprived Atlanta indie-punk trio, The Carolyn, for as long as they can remember. Balancing blue-collar day jobs with the rigorous schedule involved in moving forward in a COVID world left the band hungry for more than the status quo. This led the group to remain focused on their passion: indie-punk music and a custom coffee brew.

"Heavy Eyes" is the second single on our debut LP 'This Will Begin to Make Things Right,' a song mainly about sleep deprivation. "Oli and I rely on caffeine to get through our daily routine; therefore, it made sense to name this endeavor after a song which speaks to that," said lead vocalist, Andrew Patrick.

If anything, shooting the video for "Heavy Eyes" provided a much-needed outlet for The Carolyn. Like millions of others, Vocalist/Bassist Oli Conlon lost his job at the onset of COVID in the US. "Revisiting Heavy Eyes with a new video and coffee blend was instrumental in making me realize I really need this band. This is what I do. If I keep focusing on this, I'm at least moving forward in something I can control."

The video drops on October 16th, the same day the band is releasing the limited edition, custom coffee blend. "Heavy Eyes", aptly named after the song, is a collaboration between The Carolyn and Atlanta-based, Unknown Coffee Co. "Part of our culture at 59 X Records is working with other creatives in our local communities. Ashton [the founder of Unknown Coffee Co.] has been a friend to our band and label. It was a no brainer to partner with him on our Heavy Eyes blend when he launched his coffee company," states Andrew Patrick.

The rich, bold blend perfectly reflects the tenacity of the band, struggling to balance the absurdity of 2020 while taking care of their families and themselves. The limited-edition blend is exclusively for sale online at the 59 X Records webstore. The video will also be available to stream on the 59 X Records YouTube channel. "Heavy Eyes" was directed by Troy Prater at Play Dead Pictures.

Buy the "Heavy Eyes" bundle which includes the band's latest album, a t-shirt, and a sample of the 'Heavy Eyes' custom brew collab with Unknown Coffee Co. on the 59 X webstore: https://www.59xrecords.com/products/the-carolyn-heavy-eyes-coffee-blend-lp-shirt

The Carolyn is the timid, yet charming indie-punk trio from Atlanta, GA. The Carolyn was founded by singer/songwriter Andrew Patrick in the summer of 2016, initially as a solo project). With the addition of bassist/vocalist Oliver Conlon and drummer David Mulazzi, they've transformed into an indie-punk front-runner on the brink of breaking into the mainstream. The Carolyn continues to assemble a catalog of anthemic tunes that reflect the angst facing 20- somethings in small-town suburban America. Their debut LP, "This Will Begin to Make Things Right" is out now via 59 X Records and is available on 12" Vinyl at www.59xrecords.com.
The Carolyn is Andrew Patrick (vocals/guitar), Oliver Conlon (vocals/bass) and David Mulazzi (drums).






