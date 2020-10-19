Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 19/10/2020

Mexican-American Alt-Rock Singer/Songwriter Dayze Releases New Single/video "My Way"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dayze (aka Heriberto Delgado Jr.) is a Mexican American musician who grew up in a Calexico, a town on the US/Mexico border. Growing up, he commuted between the USA and Mexico on a daily basis. To him, his situation is not special. In fact, he's sure others can relate to the struggles that come from living in two different worlds. Dayze lacked many things growing up, but the one thing he always had was the love and support of his parents.

He says, "I believe that the unconditional love and support of my parents was what ultimately gave me the courage to start playing music. I was a very introverted teen and when I got my first acoustic guitar everything changed. That guitar gave me purpose, motivation, and desire to learn and grow. Eventually, I started my first metalcore/scene band and that's when I knew that music would always be a part of my life. All these experiences culminated when I decided to start Dayze, my solo project, which delves more into the alternative rock realm. I was at a point in my life where I felt emotionally repressed, so I started writing lyrics and singing them. Day by day I realized how much this helped me get all the negativity out of my heart and thoughts. My hope is to hopefully connect with people around the world through my music."

After releasing a string of singles and an EP, he's back with a new single titled "My Way" and he plans to continue to release new music in the months ahead.
"My Way" video: https://youtu.be/J3Kri5WsNHY
"Stream "My Way" on all digital platforms: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dayze1/my-way

Of the new single and its accompanying music video, Dayze explains, "My Way is a song that conveys the struggles of finding purpose and reason in life. Throughout the video we see the actress stuck/trapped and the ropes and cables symbolize the internal and external conflicts we face every day. This video is a reflection of my emotions when I was going through a very tough time and I hope that those who watch realize that no matter how hard it gets there is always a way out."
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dayzeband
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dayzeofficial






Most read news of the week
Post Malone Owns The Night With Nine Wins At The "2020 Billboard Music Awards"
Justin Bieber And Benny Blanco Debut "Lonely," New Song And Video Out Today
Stefflon Don Releases New Single "Can't Let You Go"
Rose Gold's New Single "Soon As You Get Home" Out Now Via Soulection Records
Lauren Aquilina Drops Official Video For Latest Single 'Swap Places'
Singer/Songwriter Larry Jay Gets 'Drunk On Dreams' In New Single
World-Renowned Composer Olga Thomas Releases New Single!
Tanya Tucker's Live From The Troubadour, Out Now On Fantasy Records
Benee Announces Debut Album "Hey u x" Out November 13th




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0227361 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026359558105469 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how