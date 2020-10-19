It's Springsteen Week On Apple Music!



Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday to coincide with the album release. The documentary pays tribute to The E Street Band, rock 'n' roll, and the way music has shaped Bruce Springsteen's life as the artist reflects on love and loss while recording with his full band live in the studio for the first time in decades. Stream Letter to You on Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leading into the release of his highly anticipated twentieth studio album Letter to You - the first recorded live and together with the E Street Band since 1984's Born In The U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen and Apple Music have planned a week of music and events including a brand new radio show, an exclusive album listening party, the anticipated release of his documentary film and more.To kick off the celebration, Springsteen sits down for an in-depth exclusive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe airing today at 10am PT.The Letter to You Radio Special airs today and will feature five episodes, each dedicated to a time period in Springsteen's career. Joined by a special guest on each episode, listeners will hear Springsteen discuss his career from its inception to his latest album Letter To You recorded with the E Street Band. Special guests include long time manager Jon Landau and Clive Davis, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Jon Stewart and E Street Band's Steven Van Zandt.Fans can expect a new episode to drop every day this week at 1pm PT/ 4pm ET simultaneously on the new Apple Music Hits radio station as well as Bruce Springsteen's exclusive SiriusXM channel E Street Radio, on SiriusXM radios (channel 20) and on the SiriusXM app. All episodes will be available on Apple Music on demand following broadcast. Additionally, the special series will replay on SiriusXM's E Street Radio on Monday, October 26 through Friday October 30.The new Apple Music Hits radio station launched earlier this year and offers a full catalog of the biggest songs fans know and love from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s as well as remarkable new shows from notable artists and hosts, connecting listeners with the stories behind the most popular songs in the world.On Thursday, its all Bruce all day with a full 24-hour Bruce Springsteen music video takeover on the brand new Apple Music TV that will lead right into the "New Music Daily Present" album listening party and fan event. During the event the rock icon will spend some time hanging out with 1,000 of his Apple Music super fans, share brand new music, preview clips from the anticipated Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You documentary premiering on Apple TV+ and participate in a live fan Q&A moderated by Zane Lowe.Tune in to the global live stream Thursday, October 22 at 8pm PT on Apple Music.New Music Daily Presents is a series of Apple Music hosted virtual listening parties, harkening back to the album listening parties of yore but now with almost unlimited, ways for artists to treat their biggest fans to something special before releasing new music to the world. Acting as an event extensions of some of Apple Music's most popular and influential playlists, these virtual listening parties could include everything from unreleased tracks, to special guests and will also give fans the opportunity to chat live with their favorite artists. Subscribe to the New Music Daily playlist on Apple Music.Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday to coincide with the album release. The documentary pays tribute to The E Street Band, rock 'n' roll, and the way music has shaped Bruce Springsteen's life as the artist reflects on love and loss while recording with his full band live in the studio for the first time in decades. Stream Letter to You on Apple Music beginning Friday, October 23.



