MVB Records Releases Joint (and Final) Project With Jewels' Gem Squad Productions

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) How do you "Boss up"? You partner with your current record label to do a joint (and final) release with your own label. Say hello to GEM SQUAD PRODUCTIONS.

Bronx, New York, native Yalissa "Jewels" Lopez signed her first record deal with independent record label, MVB RECORDS, in late Summer of 2019. Within just one year the Pop and R&B singer/song writer has feverishly released numerous projects, breezed through the label's artist development program, and she's even managed to start her own company; GEM SQUAD PRODUCTIONS. Recently, news and pictures began circulating through the media about her next project, "Just Getting Started…", being her last release on MVB RECORDS. This news came as a surprise, because the last bit of official information that was released by MVB RECORDS to the press, was about Jewels' new company GEM SQUAD PRODUCTIONS, details about an upcoming music video shoot, and the more recent news about Jewels' new single, "She Devil".

We reached out to one of the label's representatives (Destiny) about Jewels supposed last release on MVB RECORDS, but we have not yet received a response. From our own research; and from information provided by MVB RECORDS, we know that Jewels' new company GEM SQUAD PRODUCTIONS is a mixing and music recording business, that is also involved in artist/talent 'open-mic' showcases. We are guessing that GEM SQUAD PRODUCTIONS is also involved in music publishing, because both MVB RECORDS and GEM SQUAD PRODUCTIONS appears on the cover artwork for Jewels' supposed last release "Just Getting Started…".

If "Just Getting Started…" is Jewels' last release on MVB RECORDS, both her and MVB RECORDS should be recognized for what looks like an unprecedented deal. In a business and industry where the majority of females in it wield little to no power, Jewels would be the first female to partner with her label on an artist "exit-release", and she would be the first artist to execute such a deal as well. Based on his social media posts, The owner of MVB RECORDS; Abdel "Sosa" Russell, seems to be a big supporter of empowering women in business. If his posts truly reflect his beliefs and his actions, then Jewels is in a very good position.

Visit Jewels at www.TalentedJewels.com