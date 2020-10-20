Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 20/10/2020

Sony/ATV Extends Worldwide Deal With Cass Lowe

Sony/ATV Extends Worldwide Deal With Cass Lowe
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK announced it has renewed its worldwide publishing agreement with Cass Lowe. Cass Lowe is an award winning, multi-platinum selling English songwriter, producer and musician well known for collaborating with top artists across genres, including Charli XCX, Chance The Rapper, Labrinth, Snakehips, Zayn, Clean Bandit, James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Mix.

He has crafted popular, top charting singles including the new hit "Miss U" by Jax Jones, which was just released on October 9. He has also written the Ivor Novello award-winning single "All My Friends" by Snakehips ft. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper, "Boys" by Charli XCX, and "Sun Comes Up" by Rudimental ft. James Arthur, and his co-writing and productions have passed 3 billion streams worldwide.

Sony/ATV UK President, Co-Managing Director, David Ventura stated, "We have been very fortunate to witness Cass defining his art over the past few years, becoming one of the most in-demand UK songwriters. He is multi-talented - excelling in writing music, toplining and producing (he probably won't say but he is also a great singer). As a publisher, it is a dream to work with an all-rounder like Cass, his impressive track record speaks for itself, writing songs for Charli XCX, Clean Bandit, Martin Solveig, Jax Jones, Snakehips, Chance The Rapper to name a few, and the opportunities are infinite. Welcome back Cass!"

Manager Chris Gentry said, "We started working with Cass 7 years ago and have been working with Sony/ATV the whole time. Cass's career has gone from strength to strength and we couldn't have done it without the hard work and focus from Sony/ATV. We are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with David and his team as well as Jon, Amanda, Jenn, the whole US team and all the international offices around the world."

Cass said, "I'm so excited to be continuing the journey with the Sony/ATV family! They are incredibly supportive and passionate about what they do, and over the years together they've helped me learn my craft and grow as a writer. I'm looking forward to making some great music with David Ventura, Jon Platt, Amanda Hill, Jenn Knoepfle and the whole Sony/ATV worldwide team."

Throughout his career, Cass has produced and co-written eight platinum and multi-platinum singles and contributed to five UK No.1 albums, including Jess Glynne's Always In Between and Tom Walker's What A Time To Be Alive. He has received several distinguished accolades for his work, including an Ivor Novello award for Best Contemporary Song for "All My Friends" by Snakehips, ft. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper, and the Songwriter of the Year award at the Music Business Worldwide A&R awards in 2016. Additionally, his work on the Jesse & Joy album Un Besito Mas won both a Grammy and a Latin Grammy.






