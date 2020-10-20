Kronos Quartet Performs "Lux Aeterna" From Clint Mansell's "Requiem For A Dream" Score





Kronos Quartet recently filmed a socially distanced performance of "Lux Aeterna," from composer Clint Mansell's haunting score to Darren Arronofsky's 2000 film Requiem for a Dream, in honor of the film's 20th anniversary. You can watch the performance, made at Stanford's Bing Concert Hall, below.

Nonesuch Records will release a 20th anniversary vinyl edition of the soundtrack, featuring Mansell's score performed by Kronos Quartet, on December 4; you can pre-order it here. The first vinyl edition was released for Record Store Day in 2016 with new artwork and two previously unreleased bonus tracks. The new two-LP vinyl edition, which also includes the bonus tracks, features the original 2000 soundtrack cover art for the anniversary. "Brilliant stuff," says Classic FM. Additionally, Lionsgate is releasing the film Requiem for a Dream in 4K for the first time.




