Pop / Rock 20/10/2020

Fawn Re-Releases 'Monster House' In Time For Halloween

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Monday, October 19, 2020, Billboard hit song maker and recording artist Fawn has joined forces with Judy Tenuta, Kate Linder, Grae Drake, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Cher Rue, Johnny Venokur, Al Burke, Christine Jace, John Palisano, Leonardo G. Palisano, and many others to re-release her 2016 hit song and music video, Monster House, for FREE fun and positive entertainment during COVID Halloween season 2020.

Fawn is an award-winning ASCAP singer, songwriter, composer, recording artist, author, and model, who has shared the top of the Billboard Dance Charts alongside Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey with her song 'Wish U Love' on Stonedef Records produced by Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. She won the JPF Music Awards for "Best Dance Song" with the original version of "Wish You Love" and "Best Dance Album" for "Body Soul and Mind."

She has been number two only to Madonna in record sales and her music video "Wish U Love" debuted in the top ten music video countdown alongside Taylor Swift, Beyonce', Timbaland, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga, remaining in the top ten for five months on MTV/LOGO Channel. Fawn is currently nominated for seven JPF Music song awards and two album awards. She has won numerous music industry awards including VH-1 Song Of The Year for "Into The Light", The Great American Song Contest for "Ghoulish Ghosts" and "Monster House," The EOTM Award for Best Female Artist, The Berklee Songwriting Award and SESAC Award for "Just Look At Us Now" and "Livin' Without Your Love," to name a few.

Fawn's voice and songs have been heard on numerous TV shows, commercials and films such as Spike Lee's The Girl Is In Trouble, Nickelodeon's Hollywood Heights, The Nathalee Holloway Story, CSI Miami, Charlie's Angels 2011, Ugly Betty, Nip/Tuck, Ford, Mazda, Pontiac, Barbie, Ponds, Target, Guiding Light, Lavazza Coffee, The Young and The Restless, Missing, Witchblade, The Little Red Wagon and others. For more information visit https://www.youtube.com/FawnTV






