Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 20/10/2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Present On Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Present On Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award winners Juanes and Pitbull, Latin GRAMMY Award winner Luis Fonsi and Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Award winner Kelsea Ballerini have been announced to perform on ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT, a celebration of Latinx culture in America, produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin. Pulitzer Prize winner and 2018 Kennedy Center honoree Lin-Manuel Miranda has been added as a presenter, and co-host Gloria Estefan will also perform on the special, to be broadcast Monday, Oct. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT will celebrate America's diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply affected by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19. Through musical performances, comedy pieces, docu-shorts and star-studded appearances, the special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices. As previously announced, the special will feature appearances by José Andrés, Arturo Castro, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, Ana Navarro, Freddy Rodriguez and Wilmer Valderrama.

ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT is created by Henry R. Muñoz III. The special is produced by Funny Or Die, Momento Latino, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Global Philanthropy. Executive producers are Henry Muñoz for Momento Latino; Eva Longoria and Ben Spector for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment; Maggie Neilson for Global Philanthropy; and Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Moira Noriega, Gloria Medel Solomons and R.A. Clark for Funny Or Die. The special is directed by Ron de Moraes.

Funny Or Die is a premiere entertainment brand and comedy studio that creates award-winning comedy. Known for its celebrity driven and topical content, Funny Or Die reaches a global audience of more than 45 million people, and is the #1 comedy brand on both Facebook and Twitter. Funny Or Die's Emmy Award-winning long-form division produces shows like the critically-acclaimed Brockmire for IFC, Emmy nominated Billy on the Street, the Peabody award-winning American Vandal for Netflix, the Emmy nominated Sarah Silverman series I LOVE YOU, AMERICA for Hulu and No Activity for CBS All Access. Funny Or Die produced two feature films, "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" for Netflix, and "Impractical Jokers: The Movie." FOD also makes award-winning TV commercials and Branded Content for all verticals and many Fortune 500 Companies from soft drinks to automobiles and toilet paper.






Most read news of the week
Justin Bieber And Benny Blanco Debut "Lonely," New Song And Video Out Today
Tanya Tucker's Live From The Troubadour, Out Now On Fantasy Records
The Struts Release New Album "Strange Days"
Hatcher Signs With Average Joes Entertainment; Releases New Single "'Til The Next Time"
Nordic Folk Outfit Wardruna Unveil Epic Music Video For Title Track "Kvitravn" (White Raven)
DaniLeigh Drops Fierce New Single "Monique" From Her Upcoming Album, Movie
Elvis Costello Releases New Song "Newspaper Pane"
"David Byrne's American Utopia" Spike Lee Film Premieres On HBO
Edwin Antonio Launches His Debut In Music With An Album Along With His Book "Runway Dreams"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0281489 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021579265594482 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how