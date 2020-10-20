Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Present On Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event





Funny Or Die is a premiere entertainment brand and comedy studio that creates award-winning comedy. Known for its celebrity driven and topical content, Funny Or Die reaches a global audience of more than 45 million people, and is the #1 comedy brand on both Facebook and Twitter. Funny Or Die's Emmy Award-winning long-form division produces shows like the critically-acclaimed Brockmire for IFC, Emmy nominated Billy on the Street, the Peabody award-winning American Vandal for Netflix, the Emmy nominated New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award winners Juanes and Pitbull, Latin GRAMMY Award winner Luis Fonsi and Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Award winner Kelsea Ballerini have been announced to perform on ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT, a celebration of Latinx culture in America, produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin. Pulitzer Prize winner and 2018 Kennedy Center honoree Lin-Manuel Miranda has been added as a presenter, and co-host Gloria Estefan will also perform on the special, to be broadcast Monday, Oct. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT will celebrate America's diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply affected by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19. Through musical performances, comedy pieces, docu-shorts and star-studded appearances, the special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices. As previously announced, the special will feature appearances by José Andrés, Arturo Castro, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, Ana Navarro, Freddy Rodriguez and Wilmer Valderrama.ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT is created by Henry R. Muñoz III. The special is produced by Funny Or Die, Momento Latino, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Global Philanthropy. Executive producers are Henry Muñoz for Momento Latino; Eva Longoria and Ben Spector for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment; Maggie Neilson for Global Philanthropy; and Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Moira Noriega, Gloria Medel Solomons and R.A. Clark for Funny Or Die. The special is directed by Ron de Moraes.Funny Or Die is a premiere entertainment brand and comedy studio that creates award-winning comedy. Known for its celebrity driven and topical content, Funny Or Die reaches a global audience of more than 45 million people, and is the #1 comedy brand on both Facebook and Twitter. Funny Or Die's Emmy Award-winning long-form division produces shows like the critically-acclaimed Brockmire for IFC, Emmy nominated Billy on the Street, the Peabody award-winning American Vandal for Netflix, the Emmy nominated Sarah Silverman series I LOVE YOU, AMERICA for Hulu and No Activity for CBS All Access. Funny Or Die produced two feature films, "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" for Netflix, and "Impractical Jokers: The Movie." FOD also makes award-winning TV commercials and Branded Content for all verticals and many Fortune 500 Companies from soft drinks to automobiles and toilet paper.



