Inspirational Hip Hop Artist With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy & Recognized Music Acts Invite America To Free Live Streaming Facebook Concert & Family Fun Event

Celebrating it's 11th year in the midst of a pandemic, the architects behind Ryan's Day have taken their live music fundraiser to Facebook. "As long as Ryan goes on, we go on, and the show goes on. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy doesn't take breaks," says Lesile Schmidt, Ryan's mother. "Being virtual has proven to be a blessing. We were able to secure higher-profile artists that haven't been able to join us in the past due to schedules and distance. It's much easier to get people to join us from their living rooms and hometowns."



This year's family-friendly fundraiser will take place from noon - 6:30pm CST on Saturday October 24th via Facebook livestream from the "Inspiration on Wheelz" Facebook page. Besides featuring over 15 accomplished musicians from across the country, Ryan's Day 11 promises live music bingo ("MINGO") - at 1pm & 5pm hosted by "Dr. Rock" from Minnesota-based entertainment company "Organized Chaos."



Ryan's Day 11 was also cleverly scheduled to segue into the iconic telethon hosted by actor & comedian



Ryan's Day 11 will be live streamed on Saturday October 24th from noon - 6:30pm CST from the "Inspiration on Wheelz" Facebook page. RD11 is a free public event in which viewers will be encouraged to donate to help find a cure for DMD.



EVENT LINK: https://fb.me/e/etY6Mm16k

WEBSITE: https://www.wheelzband.com

"Wheelz" music video for "Searching:" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcy1kuagRsA

The mission of the organization is to improve the treatment, quality of life, and long-term outlook for all individuals affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) through research, advocacy, education, and compassion. DMD is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed during early childhood and is progressive causing muscle disorder that causes loss of muscle function and independence.



"Inspiration on Wheelz" is committed to raising public awareness through education, music, and annual event "Ryan's Day" to help find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ryan's Day 11 DMD fundraiser goes virtual! Live streaming Facebook concert event complete with live music bingo for the whole family!"This young artist on a mission has attracted the attention of celebrities near and far, whom support Ryan's Day," says former University of Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown. "Anyone that is involved with this awful disease knows Ryan "Wheelz" Schmidt."Celebrating it's 11th year in the midst of a pandemic, the architects behind Ryan's Day have taken their live music fundraiser to Facebook. "As long as Ryan goes on, we go on, and the show goes on. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy doesn't take breaks," says Lesile Schmidt, Ryan's mother. "Being virtual has proven to be a blessing. We were able to secure higher-profile artists that haven't been able to join us in the past due to schedules and distance. It's much easier to get people to join us from their living rooms and hometowns."This year's family-friendly fundraiser will take place from noon - 6:30pm CST on Saturday October 24th via Facebook livestream from the "Inspiration on Wheelz" Facebook page. Besides featuring over 15 accomplished musicians from across the country, Ryan's Day 11 promises live music bingo ("MINGO") - at 1pm & 5pm hosted by "Dr. Rock" from Minnesota-based entertainment company "Organized Chaos."Highlighted artists include Ralph Rieckermann, Scorpions bass player-gone-DJ/painter/film composer, and rising country music star and Iowa Hawkeye defensive lineman Dalles Jacobus. After experiencing viral success with his song "We Wave," Jacobus is now featured on Adam Whitehead's song "Single Mom" which hit #2 on the Apple country album charts earlier this year. Katja Rieckermann, known for her 14 years as Sir Rod Stewart's leggy blonde saxophone virtuoso, is also joining the lineup as she's promoting her recent solo projects " Together " and "Never Stand Still." See full lineup below."This young artist on a mission has attracted the attention of celebrities near and far, whom support Ryan's Day," says former University of Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown. "Anyone that is involved with this awful disease knows Ryan "Wheelz" Schmidt and knows what he's done to promote and educate people to try and get a cure." Currently "Wheelz" has 4 full length CD's available: "In The Beginning," "Determined," "2Determined," and " Just Me " - more info available @ wheelzband.com.Ryan's Day 11 was also cleverly scheduled to segue into the iconic telethon hosted by actor & comedian Kevin Hart at 8pm on October 24th, as announced by The Muscular Dystrophy Association.12:10 - Acapella Diva Julie Brown, Austin TX.12:15 - Bill Godfrey, Austin TX.12:30 - Jo Ellen & The Box of Chocolates, Austin TX.12:45 - Speaker: Allen Piercy, Ewing IL.1:00 - Live Music Bingo with Organized Chaos!1:35 - Candy Coburn, Austin TX.1:45 - SURPRISE GUEST2:00 - Ryan "Wheelz" Schmidt2:05 - Root Cause, Chicago IL.2:15 - Uncle Pete, Georgetown TX.2:22 - Kid's show: Fred Fickle, Cedar Rapids IA.2:30 - Lyndsay Haldorson, Los Angeles CA.2:50 - Michael Ubaldini, Orange County CA.3:10 - Pat Furlong, President, PPMD3:15 - Ryan "Wheelz" Schmidt3:20 - Tracey Yarad, New York NY.3:30 - Daniel Cain, Los Angeles CA.3:45 - Katja Rieckermann, Los Angeles CA.4:00 - Dalles Jacobus, Cedar Rapids IA.4:15 - Ryan "Wheelz" Schmidt4:30 - Speaker: Leslie Crowley Jr., Atlanta GA.4:35 - SURPRISE GUEST4:45 - Ralph Rieckermann, Los Angeles CA.5:00 - Live Music Bingo with Organized Chaos!5:30 - Heather Bishop & Danny G, Austin TX.6:00 - Lixbox, Austin TX. Austin TX.6:15 - Ryan "Wheelz" Schmidt6:20 - Karen Cassidy, Mobile AL.*Central Standard TimeRyan's Day 11 will be live streamed on Saturday October 24th from noon - 6:30pm CST from the "Inspiration on Wheelz" Facebook page. RD11 is a free public event in which viewers will be encouraged to donate to help find a cure for DMD.EVENT LINK: https://fb.me/e/etY6Mm16kWEBSITE: https://www.wheelzband.com"Wheelz" music video for "Searching:" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcy1kuagRsAThe mission of the organization is to improve the treatment, quality of life, and long-term outlook for all individuals affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) through research, advocacy, education, and compassion. DMD is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed during early childhood and is progressive causing muscle disorder that causes loss of muscle function and independence."Inspiration on Wheelz" is committed to raising public awareness through education, music, and annual event "Ryan's Day" to help find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.




