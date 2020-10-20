Anthony Lazaro Collaborates With Musicians Around The World On The Guest List





Anthony Lazaro successfully moved across genres and influences without losing his own sound and style in The Guest List. His ability to captivate emotions in a relatable way leaves a lasting impression on listeners. You can download or stream The Guest List now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with his musical journey, visit AnthonyLazaro.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Anthony Lazaro has released his third album, The Guest List, an antidote to isolation this past year amidst the world shutting down. Lazaro delves into various genres, from indie-folk and jazz to electronic pop with acoustic R&B features. For his new album, he collaborated with artists all over the world from places such as Germany, Canada, UK, Ukraine, Italy, Slovakia, and Nigeria. The Guest List is available for download on digital music platforms worldwide.Anthony Lazaro's The Guest List is an adventure through the trying times of isolation due to the worldwide pandemic. He created this album as a narrative to stay unified amidst separation. "I wanted to find an antidote to the isolation of this year," explains Lazaro. "In a moment where barriers are at their highest, this is a challenge to every kind of border." The variety of different musical influences makes each track diverse and compelling. The album opens with two soothing tracks, " Hello " and "The Silent Patient." Previously released at the beginning of autumn, "The Silent Patient" explores a desire and longing for love and hope. The song is about a complicated relationship that illustrates love while comparing different seasons. The third track, "The World After You," is laced with joyful acoustics and delightful melodies, creating a peaceful background for the lyrics. Since the album travels through a catalog of genres, more pop-influenced songs can be found in tracks like "The City Lights" and "Basement Love." The title track "The Guest List" shows the agony of missing that special someone, while exploring the relationship between jazz and electronic pop.Anthony Lazaro is an Italian indie singer-songwriter based in Hamburg, Germany. He describes himself as "musically obsessed" after discovering his love for music at a young age. Lazaro diversified his sound, giving him the ability to create beautiful songs that range from pop to downtempo, which can be heard throughout the album. Some of his musical inspirations are Chet Baker, Nina Simone, Amy Winehouse, Devendra Banhart, Bon Iver, and Jack Johnson. His music has been featured in Starbucks, Cosmopolitan, Bofrost, and the Amazon Prime series Russian Affairs. Lazaro has amassed over 330K monthly listeners on Spotify as well.Anthony Lazaro successfully moved across genres and influences without losing his own sound and style in The Guest List. His ability to captivate emotions in a relatable way leaves a lasting impression on listeners. You can download or stream The Guest List now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with his musical journey, visit AnthonyLazaro.com.



