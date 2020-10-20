Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 20/10/2020

Buffalo Rockers Hearts & Hand Grenades Announce New Album Turning To Ashes Out January 8, New Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Buffalo NY hard rockers Hearts & Hand Grenades will release their debut full-length album entitled Turning To Ashes on January 8, 2021 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Justin Rose (Goo Goo Dolls, James Taylor, Spyro Gyra) at GCR Audio, and the album art was designed by Jeff Balance at 119 Design.

Turning To Ashes is a hard rockin' energetic debut from upstate New York's hardest working rock band. Fronted by Stephanie Wlosinski on lead vocals and bass guitar, this band is literally exploding with a sharp, edgy sound full of savage riffs and powerfully deep lyrics. The very first single off the album "Nothing Left" kicks things off with a breakup song about ending toxic relationships, and it is evident this band does not mess around. With the second single "The In Crowd", the band tells a story about dive bars off the beaten path, hitmen, and other shady characters. "Adrenaline" ramps it up a notch singing about the band's insatiable appetite for being on stage and performing live. The title track "Turning to Ashes" was written about feeling like you don't fit in or that you're different from everyone else around you. The future is shining bright on this band, and it is easy to see the bright future ahead of them! See below for the full track listing of the album…

The band have also revealed their first music video from the album, for the first single entitled "Nothing Left". The video was directed by Charles Butera.

"Nothing Left was written as a cathartic outlet for me that no relationship is worth hanging onto when it starts to result in negativity," says vocalist Stephanie Wlosinski. "I've been in a couple of toxic relationships where I eventually found myself at the breaking point and had to move on. When you are just fed up with someone else's idea of what you should act like, look like, and think like; it's definitely time to end it!" Guitarist Mike Bress adds "it was definitely way too hot in that place where we did the shoot. Even with the AC and fans, we were all sweating and having to take a break after every take. Fortunately someone from the brewery next door passed by and saw what we were doing. Shortly afterwards, they surprised us with an ice-cold keg of kraft beer… looking back on that day I now realize that they may have saved our lives!"

Turning To Ashes track listing
01. Turning to Ashes
02. For the Weakened
03. Daggers
04. I Hide
05. Adrenaline
06. Nothing Left
07. The In Crowd
08. My Sickness

For more information on Hearts & Hand Grenades, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, or Deezer.

Hearts & Hand Grenades discography
Turning To Ashes (LP) - 2021
Wait (EP) - 2019

Hearts & Hand Grenades lineup
Stephanie Wlosinski (lead vox, bass), Mike Bress (guitar, keyboard), Kenny Blesy (lead guitar), Tom Lafferty (drums)






