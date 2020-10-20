Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 20/10/2020

Los Angeles Band Ænly Release Official Music Video For Single "Up In Smoke"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles metal band Ænly has released their official music video for single "Up In Smoke" on BraveWords.com!

"Up In Smoke is a depiction of ones internal anger, frustration and feeling of suffocating in the midst of a chaotic world filled with tension and uncertainty. The song touches on a lack of control in our current situation and the ability to renew our selves, bounce back and settle with our past" says the band.

They add, "The video was filmed on location at Tigerlab Studios in Van Nuys, Ca.
It was directed and edited by Wackoe flims."

Ænly is a metal core band, with Heavy riffs, pounding breaks and bridges, catchy melody lines and aggressive vocals. With a positive message and outlook on current topics, sure to catch the listeners attention from the moment they hit play.

Ænly formed in September of 2018. It's Founding Member Riggs(guitar/composer/producer) was set to turn his life around and started Ænly the day he got sober. With the positive mindset of "All ways Forward" and moving ahead. Riggs added several members to the lineup from local Talent Andrew Lopez on vocals, Manny Cave a bandmate from another project on bass. This would be the beginning members of the band. The EP ALLWAYS FORWARD would follow and was released in December 2019. Longtime friend and previous band mate, Art Diharce (lead guitar) joined the group in January 2020.

Ænly is:

ANDREW LOPEZ/ VOCALS
ART DIHARCE/ LEAD GUITAR
MANNY CAVE/ BASS
RIGGS/ GUITAR






