Billie Eilish Reveals Exclusive Details For Upcoming Virtual Concert Where Do We Go? The Livestream

WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM is sponsored by Global Citizen, NIVA, Postmates and Verizon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music artist Billie Eilish has revealed exclusive details on her upcoming WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM, set to take place live from her native Los Angeles on Saturday, October 24th at 3PM PT / 6PM ET. Tickets are available now via https://livestream.billieeilish.comUsing state-of-the-art XR technology, music fans from all over the world will be brought together and transported from their homes into a fully immersive virtual experience. Using multiple cameras, angles and 3D environments, ticket holders will be able to step inside Billie's world, as she performs a fully live set, in what is to be a truly unprecedented live experience.Also revealed today, details of the WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM PRE-SHOW.Starting at 2PM PT / 5PM ET, the pre-show will debut an exclusive never-before-seen clip from the highly anticipated R.J. Cutler-directed, Apple TV+ documentary film Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, plus host an array of special guest appearances, alongside giveaways, contests and exclusive content debuted from partners Beats, Blohsh, Crew Nation, Fender®, Gucci, Live Nation, Postmates, Support + Feed and Verizon, who will be offering a special limited amount of tickets to Verizon Up members. Billie Eilish will be revealing additional details on her socials throughout the week.Having spent months working on the creative with her live production collaborators Moment Factory (also responsible for producing her WHERE DO WE GO? 2020 world arena tour), WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM is inspired by elements from her recently halted arena-tour, and will feature new and exciting never-before-seen elements made exclusively for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, that will also include 500 pre-selected fans interacting with Billie virtually and in real time throughout the show.Billie will be performing 100% live with her brother FINNEAS and long-time touring drummer Andrew Marshall on a 60ft x 24ft stage surrounded by 100ft x 24ft 360 LED screens, providing 3D, real-time-content integration.WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM, will be hosted on Billie's website and powered by the Maestro interactive streaming platform, with interactive production by lili Studios, and will be available to all ticket-holders for 24-hours to replay the show on-demand.Exclusive Billie Eilish merchandise is available from now until show day for all ticket holders. Proceeds from select items will go towards Crew Nation, a charitable fund created to help support the countless crew members affected by events and concert cancelations in 2020. To find out more about ways to get involved, donate, buy merchandise or apply for relief, head to: https://www.livenation.com/crewnationAs part of the livestream's experience, fans will also receive a Postmates code for free delivery in the U.S. to complement WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM with a delivery from their favorite local restaurant. Codes valid until Sunday, October 25 at 11:59 EST.WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM will be available to stream via Livestream.billieeilish.com on Saturday, October 24 at 3PM PST/6PM EST. Tickets are available now via https://livestream.billieeilish.comWHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM is sponsored by Global Citizen, NIVA, Postmates and Verizon.



