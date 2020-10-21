'Kylie: Infinite Disco' Performance To Stream Globally



USA & Canada (West Coast)- 8pm PST New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On 7 November Kylie will stream a ticketed performance across the globe, taking fans on a journey inside her imagination to another dimension.'Kylie: Infinite Disco' will take viewers through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dance-floor community of togetherness. The visual world imagined by Kylie and the creative team at Studio Moross and Sinclair / Wilkinson ends in a future time and place where we can, in Kylie's words, "all be as one again".The performance will feature many of the tracks on Kylie's highly-anticipated new album, 'Disco', due out 6 November via BMG. As well as the new tracks, the unique broadcast will include some very special Kylie classics. The tracks have been specially re-arranged for this one-off event by long-time Kylie collaborators Biff Stannard and Steve Anderson.'Kylie: Infinite Disco' is co-directed by Kate Moross and Rob Sinclair. The choreography is created by another long-time Kylie collaborator, Ashley Wallen, known for his work on The Greatest Showman.Tickets for the 50 minute spectacular will go on general sale on Wednesday 21 October at 9am BST - buy tickets here: https://kylie.lnk.to/ticketsA special artist pre-sale will go live at 9am on Tuesday 20 October with the chance to win a virtual meet and greet with Kylie, plus special album and ticket bundles available."Kylie: Infinite Disco' will not be available to view on demand after it has been streamed, and the only way to watch it will be to purchase a ticket.The stream will commence at the following local times on 7 November, with fans able to choose whichever stream they prefer.Australia, New Zealand & Asia - 8pm AEDT/10pm NZDT / 6pm JST & KSTUK, Ireland & Europe - 8pm GMT / 9pm CETUSA & Canada (East Coast) / Central & South America - 8pm EST / 10pm BRT & ARTUSA & Canada (West Coast)- 8pm PST



