News
Pop / Rock 21/10/2020

'Kylie: Infinite Disco' Performance To Stream Globally

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On 7 November Kylie will stream a ticketed performance across the globe, taking fans on a journey inside her imagination to another dimension.
'Kylie: Infinite Disco' will take viewers through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dance-floor community of togetherness. The visual world imagined by Kylie and the creative team at Studio Moross and Sinclair / Wilkinson ends in a future time and place where we can, in Kylie's words, "all be as one again".

The performance will feature many of the tracks on Kylie's highly-anticipated new album, 'Disco', due out 6 November via BMG. As well as the new tracks, the unique broadcast will include some very special Kylie classics. The tracks have been specially re-arranged for this one-off event by long-time Kylie collaborators Biff Stannard and Steve Anderson.

'Kylie: Infinite Disco' is co-directed by Kate Moross and Rob Sinclair. The choreography is created by another long-time Kylie collaborator, Ashley Wallen, known for his work on The Greatest Showman.

Tickets for the 50 minute spectacular will go on general sale on Wednesday 21 October at 9am BST - buy tickets here: https://kylie.lnk.to/tickets

A special artist pre-sale will go live at 9am on Tuesday 20 October with the chance to win a virtual meet and greet with Kylie, plus special album and ticket bundles available.

"Kylie: Infinite Disco' will not be available to view on demand after it has been streamed, and the only way to watch it will be to purchase a ticket.

The stream will commence at the following local times on 7 November, with fans able to choose whichever stream they prefer.
Australia, New Zealand & Asia - 8pm AEDT/10pm NZDT / 6pm JST & KST
UK, Ireland & Europe - 8pm GMT / 9pm CET
USA & Canada (East Coast) / Central & South America - 8pm EST / 10pm BRT & ART
USA & Canada (West Coast)- 8pm PST






