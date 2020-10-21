Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 21/10/2020

Stefflon Don Releases Video For Hit Single "Can't Let You Go"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today critically acclaimed British rapper, singer and songwriter Stefflon Don releases the video for her new single "Can't Let You Go" via Quality Control Music/ Motown/ Universal Music.
The video, directed by Adriaan Louw (Major Lazer, Mabel), see Stefflon and her Dons dancing and making glamour look bad-ass cool.

Stefflon Don said of her inspiration for the single, "For this track, I wanted to lean into my natural singing voice and also experiment with doing some of the melodies in Yoruba. The overall vibe of the track is underpinned by a sultry Afro Beats sound. I always love to fuse all of my cultural influences into my work, because I am very much inspired by different parts of the world".

"Can't Let You Go" is Stefflon Don's second release this year after "Move", her first new music in 2020. Released last month, "Move" was praised by Clash Magazine as a "confident dancehall-fueled roller that taps into carnival energy." "Move" followed the global knockout success of her first EP "Hurtin' Me", with its title track earning 2.3 billion streams.

AWARDS AND NOMINATIONS:
Last month won Best Female artist at the Rated Awards, which celebrates the best in Black British Music (despite not putting out music this year. Steff just rates).
Won Best Female at the MOBO Awards
Best Newcomer at 2018's NME Awards
BBC's Sound Of 2017 list, i-D Class of 2017
Apple Music's Up Next Artist
Nominated for BET's Best International Act Award,and was
Nominated for a Brit's Critics Choice award.
Honored at the 2018 ASCAP London Awards for a Vanguard Award (The ASCAP Vanguard Award is an annual award presented by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), in recognition of "the impact of new and developing musical genres, which help shape the future of music.")
Nominated for a Q Awardin the category for Best Live Act.
The first ever British female entrant in XXL's annual 'Freshman Class' - XXL knows she is about to blow.

ACCLAIM
"The rise of Stefflon Don represents a sea of change in British rap"- The Guardian
"Armed with lyrical wit, aggression and star quality." XXL
"The star that British rap needs" - Noisey
"UK's great hip-hop hope" - NME

COLLABORATIONS
Future, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Lil Baby, Lil Kim, Skepta, Mariah Carey, Sean Paul and more.






