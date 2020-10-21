Sam Amidon Performs For Kansas Smitty's Virtual Jazz Bar



Amidon will celebrate the release of the new album with a livestream concert on Bandcamp this



On the new album, which Amidon produced, he performs radical reworkings of mostly traditional folk songs with his frequent band, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and drummer Chris Vatalaro, along with saxophonist and label mate Sam Gendel, guitarist Bert Cools, bassist Ruth Goller, and Amidon's wife, Beth Orton, who adds vocals on three songs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Amidon performed as part of Kansas Smitty's Virtual Jazz Bar in London. He joined clarinetist Giacomo Smith and band to perform a few songs and talk with Smith about Amidon's new self-titled album, out this Friday. You can watch the session below; you can support the show on its Patreon page here.Amidon will celebrate the release of the new album with a livestream concert on Bandcamp this Thursday at 4pm EDT.On the new album, which Amidon produced, he performs radical reworkings of mostly traditional folk songs with his frequent band, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and drummer Chris Vatalaro, along with saxophonist and label mate Sam Gendel, guitarist Bert Cools, bassist Ruth Goller, and Amidon's wife, Beth Orton, who adds vocals on three songs.



