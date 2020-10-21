Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 21/10/2020

India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With Sony Music India

India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With Sony Music India
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Sony Music India) Mallik signs exclusively to Sony Music India as a singer & performer for his non-film pop debut. The award-winning artist garners more than 10 million listeners on Spotify and JioSaavn alone, with his music streamed nearly three billion times on Gaana

Sony Music India (SMI) announced today an exclusive recording agreement with India's young and successful music composer, Amaal Mallik.

Composer, singer and lyricist, Amaal Mallik has delivered some of Bollywood's biggest chartbusters, for such films as Kabir Singh, M S Dhoni The Untold Story, Airlift Kapoor & Sons, among others.

Mallik's songs garner more than 10 million listeners on Spotify and JioSaavn and his music has nearly three billion streams on Gaana. He has won a number of prominent music awards including Filmfare (2016 and 2020), IIFA (2016, 2018 & 2019), GiMA (2016), Mirchi Music Awards (2016, 2019 and 2020) and has also performed live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Signed exclusively to SMI, Amaal's pop debut is eagerly awaited by his fans. The renowned musician will continue working as a music director on film projects.

"Joining hands with SMI on my debut is a landmark moment because the pairing of our vision and honesty towards my music will create, what I call a melodic shift in the pop music space," said, Amaal Mallik. "As a composer, I've always been the heart of my songs, but my fans have patiently waited for 3 years to see me on screen as a performer and singer. With this debut single, it's a dream come true for my fan family and I. The journey has just begun."

"I am pleased to welcome Amaal Mallik to the Sony Music family," said Rajat Kakar, Managing Director of Sony Music India. "Sony Music India is committed to helping accelerate the growth of independent music by developing young creative artists our partnership with Amaal will further this cause. Amaal brings a new & fresh approach and we're excited to begin this journey with him."






Most read news of the week
Nas Releases New Music Video For "Spicy" (Ft. Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg)
Atlanta's The Carolyn Creates The Perfect Blend-Releasing "Heavy Eyes" Official Video With A Custom Coffee Brew "Heavy Eyes"
It's Springsteen Week On Apple Music!
Mexican-American Alt-Rock Singer/Songwriter Dayze Releases New Single/video "My Way"
Will Jordan Releases New Music Video For "Back To Me"
William Prince Examines Colonialism, Christianity + Country Music On Gospel First Nation
Indie-Pop Artist Emmrose Shares New Single "Ballad For The Boy Next Door"
Akhlys Premiere New Song "Ephialtes" From Upcoming New Album "'Melinoe"
Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Returns To No 1 On The Billboard 200 Chart




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0244429 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0087587833404541 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how