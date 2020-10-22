The Raddical Share Message Of Hope For Humanity With Stirring Debut Single/Music Video "(Dear Universe)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Los Angeles-based alternative rock/pop-punk oriented project THE RADDICAL share a message of positivity and hope for the future amidst current social and political unrest across the globe with their catchy and empowering debut single "[dear universe]" out today, October 21. The song was mixed by Ryan Greene (NOFX, Bad Religion, Megadeth) and is delivered with soaring melodies, big guitars, synth flourishes and a driving tempo making it a suitable anthem for these turbulent times.



THE RADDICAL have also shared a music video for "[dear universe]" which can be seen premiering directly via the band's website HERE. The video shows a mix of images and video clips of current headlines ranging from the global pandemic, school shootings, homelessness, wildfires, police brutality, systemic racism, militant nationalism and isolationism to the uptick in mental health issues these events have triggered such as anxiety and depression. It is both a plea to the greater forces of our shared reality and an empowering call-to-arms to humankind.



"I believe humans are smarter than borders or problems created by money," says musician and futurist Dann Saxton who is the mastermind behind THE RADDICAL. "It's complicated, but I believe one day when we colonize another planet perhaps, we will understand."



"[dear universe]" Lyrics:

dear universe

can you tell me why the earth is chasing its tail

the humans need a little love, they seem to be off the rails

dear universe

i'm not asking for better weather

but the rains getting wetter

i'm waiting for the sun to show

to let me go



I can do it

i've got so many plans

i'm inches away i can feel it,

i'm stretching as far as i can



i know you're listening

i can see your signs

and the clock i hear ticking is irrelevant

we invented time



everyday i wake up

and i wonder when it will be ok

and when i look up at the stars at night

i wonder



dear universe

i'm just thinking that something's gotta give

kids pulling triggers, and Trump's got his twitter on the news again



and we're all fighting for a dollar

we're all actors in the show

but there's gotta be another way, for everyone to have a home



i believe we have a chance to take a chance

just tell us the truth

if we can power the planet with the sun and fly a rocket to the moon



everyday i wake up

and i wonder when it will be ok

and when i look up at the stars at night

i wonder



i trust the keeper,

i trust the keeper, of the magic and the curse

i need your help again my friend

universe



reality is virtual

it's all in our heads

there's always a level to beat

a reason to play again



we're not scared of the future

we welcome it with open arms

but our hands are getting dirty now maybe we've gone too far and lost the heart



everyday i wake up

and i wonder when it will be ok

and when i look up at the stars at night

i wonder



i trust the keeper,

i trust the keeper of the magic and the curse

i need your help again my friend

universe



