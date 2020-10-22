Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 22/10/2020

The Raddical Share Message Of Hope For Humanity With Stirring Debut Single/Music Video "(Dear Universe)"

The Raddical Share Message Of Hope For Humanity With Stirring Debut Single/Music Video "(Dear Universe)"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Los Angeles-based alternative rock/pop-punk oriented project THE RADDICAL share a message of positivity and hope for the future amidst current social and political unrest across the globe with their catchy and empowering debut single "[dear universe]" out today, October 21. The song was mixed by Ryan Greene (NOFX, Bad Religion, Megadeth) and is delivered with soaring melodies, big guitars, synth flourishes and a driving tempo making it a suitable anthem for these turbulent times.

THE RADDICAL have also shared a music video for "[dear universe]" which can be seen premiering directly via the band's website HERE. The video shows a mix of images and video clips of current headlines ranging from the global pandemic, school shootings, homelessness, wildfires, police brutality, systemic racism, militant nationalism and isolationism to the uptick in mental health issues these events have triggered such as anxiety and depression. It is both a plea to the greater forces of our shared reality and an empowering call-to-arms to humankind.

"I believe humans are smarter than borders or problems created by money," says musician and futurist Dann Saxton who is the mastermind behind THE RADDICAL. "It's complicated, but I believe one day when we colonize another planet perhaps, we will understand."

"[dear universe]" Lyrics:
dear universe
can you tell me why the earth is chasing its tail
the humans need a little love, they seem to be off the rails
dear universe
i'm not asking for better weather
but the rains getting wetter
i'm waiting for the sun to show
to let me go

I can do it
i've got so many plans
i'm inches away i can feel it,
i'm stretching as far as i can

i know you're listening
i can see your signs
and the clock i hear ticking is irrelevant
we invented time

everyday i wake up
and i wonder when it will be ok
and when i look up at the stars at night
i wonder

dear universe
i'm just thinking that something's gotta give
kids pulling triggers, and Trump's got his twitter on the news again

and we're all fighting for a dollar
we're all actors in the show
but there's gotta be another way, for everyone to have a home

i believe we have a chance to take a chance
just tell us the truth
if we can power the planet with the sun and fly a rocket to the moon

everyday i wake up
and i wonder when it will be ok
and when i look up at the stars at night
i wonder

i trust the keeper,
i trust the keeper, of the magic and the curse
i need your help again my friend
universe

reality is virtual
it's all in our heads
there's always a level to beat
a reason to play again

we're not scared of the future
we welcome it with open arms
but our hands are getting dirty now maybe we've gone too far and lost the heart

everyday i wake up
and i wonder when it will be ok
and when i look up at the stars at night
i wonder

i trust the keeper,
i trust the keeper of the magic and the curse
i need your help again my friend
universe






Most read news of the week
It's Springsteen Week On Apple Music!
William Prince Examines Colonialism, Christianity + Country Music On Gospel First Nation
Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Returns To No 1 On The Billboard 200 Chart
MVB Records Releases Joint (and Final) Project With Jewels' Gem Squad Productions
Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Are First Covers Of 40th Anniversary Issue Of i-D
Watch The Trailer For Shawn Mendes' In Wonder Documentary
Less Than Jake Debuts New Single 'Dear Me'
Sinead Harnett & Earthgang Team Up On 'Take Me Away'
Stefflon Don Releases Video For Hit Single "Can't Let You Go"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0213311 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020482540130615 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how