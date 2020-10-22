Kristin Chenoweth Joins Ty Herndon On Duet 'Orphans Of God'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recording artist Ty Herndon today announced Friday, October 23 as the release date for his new single, Orphans of God, a duet with Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, featuring award-winning pianist and composer Paul Cardall on piano.



The single will be featured on Herndon's upcoming Christmas album, Regifted, set for release on Friday, November 27. Both the single and album will be released via BFD/The Orchard.

"I've wanted to record Orphans of God for quite some time, and I'm so honored and humbled that it came together with my friends Kristin Chenoweth and Paul Cardall during this very difficult time in the life of our nation. It's more important now than it has ever been before to remember that we are all created equally and that God loves us all just the same. I hope this song can be a beacon of hope to anyone who's feeling lost, overwhelmed, or suffering in any way," said Herndon.

"To sing with Ty Herndon was a dream. But to sing a song with lyrics that we both believe was so special. I hope as you listen to the song, you hear the words, and they speak to your heart," said Chenoweth.



"Ever since receiving a donor's heart, it's been my life's work to use music to help heal the hearts of others, which is why I'm excited to join with my friends Ty Herndon and Kristin Chenoweth in echoing an important message through this song - a truth that there are no orphans of God. Everyone is welcome to my table, and as a Christian, I believe to suggest otherwise undervalues God's sacrifice," said Cardall.



Orphans of God was written by Joel Lindsey and Twila LaBar and originally recorded by contemporary Christian group Avalon. Former Avalon band members Melissa Greene and Michael Passons provide backing vocals on the updated track.



"When we were writing Orphans of God, we talked about the fact that many experience the painful sting of rejection and feel as if they don't belong," said LaBar.



"To say that there are no orphans of God is our way of saying that everyone is loved, seen, and remembered," said Lindsey.



Orphans of God will lead the tracklist for Herndon's upcoming Christmas album, titled Regifted. In addition to the new single, the album features a curated selection of Herndon's favorite tracks from his holiday catalog.



"It's been a tough year for so many of us, and I wanted to give my fans a little something special to cheer up this season," said Herndon, who is currently in the studio preparing an album of all-new material for a 2021 release, his first since 2016's House On Fire.



