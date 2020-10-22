Aloe Blacc Releases Live Performance Video For Artists Den Digital Series





Furthermore, each episode of Live From My Den will highlight a local charity organization important to the artist, to be promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. In this unprecedented time of need, Artists Den and its partners will give back to the community by working alongside Delivering Good, a non-profit charity partner uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.delivering-good.org. For more information, please visit artistsden.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Artists Den has announced the second episode of their all-new digital series, Live From My Den, featuring GRAMMY Award-nominee, soul singer, producer and activist Aloe Blacc, who is fresh off of the release of his "beautiful, uplifting" (NPR Music) new album All Love Everything.The all-new digital series showcases today's most extraordinary artists performing live from the creative spaces of their homes, studios and cities most meaningful to them. Aloe Blacc's episodes of Live From My Den will air Friday, October 23 exclusively via Variety.com.To herald the announcement, Artists Den and Aloe Blacc have shared a live performance video of " My Way " from Blacc's latest album, All Love Everything, filmed at Blacc's favorite studio near his home in LA, which he calls his "home away from home." Live From My Den is made possible and brought to life by Progressive; with additional support provided by Visa.Live From My Den will feature a wide range of top artists and rising stars spanning an equally diverse array of musical genres, including Phantogram, Glass Animals, Pink Sweat$, Foster the People, and many more. The series kicked off on October 16th with 8x Latin GRAMMY Award 1x GRAMMY Award nominated superstar Sebastián Yatra.Along with spectacular live performances, each artist will answer fan questions drawn from the artist and partner communities as well as offering private tours of their creative spaces including their homes, recording studios, instruments and locations tied to favorite songs. With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, Live From The Den gives fans a truly unique hi-fidelity experience with a caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade.Furthermore, each episode of Live From My Den will highlight a local charity organization important to the artist, to be promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. In this unprecedented time of need, Artists Den and its partners will give back to the community by working alongside Delivering Good, a non-profit charity partner uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.delivering-good.org. For more information, please visit artistsden.com.



