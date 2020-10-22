Stockholm Artist Miynt Releases New AA-Single



The pair of new tracks are a pivot towards Miynt's guitar-driven roots, unleashing her most raw, grunge-inspired work to-date. A slick showcase of Miynt's lyrical dexterity brimming with coy observation and self-aware introspection, the songs address the inexorable digital ubiquity of modern day human connection. Put tersely, Miynt says the tracks are "songs about the internet."



Self-written and co-produced by Miynt, with additional production by Karl Hovmark and mastering by Pete Lyman (St. Vincent, Halsey, Twin Peaks, Best Coast), "Give me palm trees and inner peace" and "



Today's release marks Miynt's first new material of 2020 and the follow-up to her 2019 EP, Stay On Your Mind, an artful exploration of the human mind. Speaking on the EP, Miynt told Billboard, "I felt kind of free making this release...I knew I wanted to go away from the electronic sound and make/produce music more as I did when I started...I've studied psychology during the time I made most of the songs and I guess the weirdness of existence is a big inspiration for this album." The EP and singles such as "Peaches" and "Lucy In Disguise" drew love from outlets like Refinery29, Flaunt, KALTBLUT, L'Officiel, and The Line of Best Fit with additional support from KCRW, SiriusXMU, and Spotify on the



Miynt's signature blend of psych rock and lo-fi grunge with a distinct pop songwriting sensibility has captivated fans since her 2016 debut project, Ep no. 1, which boasted singles "The Strangest Game," "After The Gold Rush," and "Cool." DIY described the EP's tracklist as "glitter-flecked pop songs that blaze a completely different trail," adding to further support from The FADER, Stereogum, SPIN, KCRW and Zane Lowe / Beats 1.



Since her debut, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows (pre-pandemic) and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project. She has also delved into the world of analog production and recording live instrumentals. Much of her new material is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone. Fun fact: The building where the studio where much of her new material was written and produced was once used in the early 19th century as a radon-room for medical testing. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Stockholm artist Miynt has released a brand new AA-side single consisting of tracks "Give me palm trees and inner peace" and "Lovesong," out now via B3SCI Records. Listen to the release in full now here.The pair of new tracks are a pivot towards Miynt's guitar-driven roots, unleashing her most raw, grunge-inspired work to-date. A slick showcase of Miynt's lyrical dexterity brimming with coy observation and self-aware introspection, the songs address the inexorable digital ubiquity of modern day human connection. Put tersely, Miynt says the tracks are "songs about the internet."Self-written and co-produced by Miynt, with additional production by Karl Hovmark and mastering by Pete Lyman (St. Vincent, Halsey, Twin Peaks, Best Coast), "Give me palm trees and inner peace" and " Lovesong " are a mature evolution of Miynt's sonic palette and a bold addition to her growing repertoire.Today's release marks Miynt's first new material of 2020 and the follow-up to her 2019 EP, Stay On Your Mind, an artful exploration of the human mind. Speaking on the EP, Miynt told Billboard, "I felt kind of free making this release...I knew I wanted to go away from the electronic sound and make/produce music more as I did when I started...I've studied psychology during the time I made most of the songs and I guess the weirdness of existence is a big inspiration for this album." The EP and singles such as "Peaches" and "Lucy In Disguise" drew love from outlets like Refinery29, Flaunt, KALTBLUT, L'Officiel, and The Line of Best Fit with additional support from KCRW, SiriusXMU, and Spotify on the Fresh Finds and All New Indie playlists.Miynt's signature blend of psych rock and lo-fi grunge with a distinct pop songwriting sensibility has captivated fans since her 2016 debut project, Ep no. 1, which boasted singles "The Strangest Game," "After The Gold Rush," and "Cool." DIY described the EP's tracklist as "glitter-flecked pop songs that blaze a completely different trail," adding to further support from The FADER, Stereogum, SPIN, KCRW and Zane Lowe / Beats 1.Since her debut, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows (pre-pandemic) and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project. She has also delved into the world of analog production and recording live instrumentals. Much of her new material is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone. Fun fact: The building where the studio where much of her new material was written and produced was once used in the early 19th century as a radon-room for medical testing.



