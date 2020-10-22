Scardust Release Gone Music Video





"Today we dream together Hand in hand we gather Memories to pack when we go TOMORROW I'LL BE GONE"



Says vocalist Noa Gruman, "You have your own dreams and ambitions, and sometimes you may choose to achieve them by yourself. Gone is told by one who left. It shows the bitter sweet side of caring deeply about someone but having to leave them for your own personal needs. The song is fast, exciting, feels like a soundtrack to accompany a big adventure, and the choruses are repetitive and catchy."



"In the video we see the band playing together by a concrete wall representing today. They are surrounded by paint cans lying on the ground. Suddenly, the video takes a sharp turn and the musicians appear each in their own unique location by the sea, in a bright colorful dream-like scene representing tomorrow. Then back to playing together by the concrete wall, and so on alternately, until we get to the instrumental section. From there it becomes a big explosion of color smears and splashes, alongside musicians playing in a dark closed scene, then back to the sea, back to the concrete, and ending in a beautiful sea painting... on the concrete."



Mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy), "



Track List:

01. Overture for the Estranged

02. Break The Ice

03. Tantibus II

04. Stranger

05. Concrete Cages (feat. Patty Gurdy)

06. Over

07. Under

08. Huts

09. Gone

10. Addicted

11. Mist



SCARDUST also recently launched the "Mist Cover Challenge," an invitation for fans to play or sing along with the final minute of the new song "Mist," the closing track of "Strangers." To enter the challenge, follow the instructions at https://scardust.co/mist-cover-challenge/ and upload your video anywhere on social media, tagging the band and including the hashtag #scardustmist. Entries close on Oct. 25, and winners will be announced by the band during a special livestream on Nov. 1 that will also feature a live performance and a Q&A with special guest Patty Gurdy.



Israel's leading progressive metal group, SCARDUST has performed at such major festivals as Ramblin' Man Fair (UK), Metaldays (Slovenia) and Midi (China). In addition, the band hosts the annual "Scarfest" event in their home country, where they've also appeared alongside the likes of Therion,



SCARDUST is:

Noa Gruman - Vocals

Yanai Avnet - Bass

Yadin Moyal - Guitar

Itai Portugali - Keyboards

Yoav Weinberg - Drums



www.scardust.co

www.facebook.com/ScardustOfficial

