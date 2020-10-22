Vanjess New Single "High & Dry" Out Now On Keep Cool/RCA Records





"High & Dry" is a sensual invitation of a song, buoyed by VanJess' stylish vocals and cheeky wordplay. Their unique R&B flair slyly beckons suitors behind closed doors with deep choral motifs and silky musicality.



"High & Dry" comes just a month after the nostalgia-inducing "Come Over," which Refinery29 called a "smooth track that you won't ever want to end." The "



Watch VanJess' "

VanJess have previously worked with KAYTRANADA, Ari Lennox, and Xavier Omăr, to name but a few, and within the past three months have collaborated with some of their most acclaimed peers on songs including "Stickin'" (Sinead Harnett and Masego, who appeared on VanJess' 2018 debut LP), "I Had A Love Song" (Ant Saunders), and "Floating" (Mannywellz).



VanJess' 2018 debut album 'Silk Canvas' was praised by Pitchfork for its "captivating fusion of 90's R&B with contemporary electronic touches." That record boasts features from some of the genre's finest contemporaries from more established acts like GoldLink to exciting newcomers Leikeli47, Berhana &



Growing up between Lagos, Nigeria, and California, VanJess has brought an entirely new take to contemporary R&B, one that pays tribute to '90s greats like TLC, SWV, and Aaliyah, while instinctually inciting an inimitable style. The sisters cut their teeth online with a string of viral covers, bursting onto the scene with their self-released debut album, a definitive R&B statement, and a smooth, seductive record that took the R&B world by storm.



PRAISE FOR VANJESS:

"Talented, clever, relatable young women" - VICE

"Passionate" - The Fader

"A gorgeous soul-R&B bop with a music video that's all '70s-inspired glam" - Teen Vogue

"Brilliantly fusing elements of old school R&B with funk" - Refinery29

"Unshakeable" - Complex

"The current queens of R&B" - V Magazine

"Firing on all cylinders" - E!

"Pure pulsating, mesmerizing magic" - Wonderland

