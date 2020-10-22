Secretly Publishing Signs Deals With Fort William Artist Management Artists The War On Drugs, Grizzly Bear, Beirut & More





"We're excited to welcome this incredible group of songwriters to the Secretly Publishing family," says Kathleen Cook, Secretly's Managing



Secretly Publishing prioritizes transparency and remains tireless in their work to cultivate the careers of burgeoning songwriters, canonize catalogs that merit a permanent place in history, and maximize the value of music creators through fair and dynamic dealmaking. Secretly Publishing represents over 20,000 musical works, ranging from songs by contemporary independent artists such as Kishi Bashi, Ric Wilson, Frankie Cosmos, Bayonne, Durand Jones and the Indications, Jason Molina, Lonnie Holley, Whitney, Japanese Breakfast and Beach Fossils, to a catalog of long undiscovered soul and funk hits of the 1960s and 1970s, many of which have found new life through sampling in Top 40 hits of today. Secretly Publishing represents writer shares on songs performed by Kanye West, Common, Pusha T, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z,



Fort New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Secretly Publishing and Fort William Artist Management are proud to announce the signing of worldwide publishing administration deals that bring catalogs and future works of artists including Beirut, Dehd, Grizzly Bear and The War on Drugs to the Secretly Publishing roster. The songwriters represented under the new agreements include Adam Granduciel, Anthony Lamarca, Jason Balla, Emily Kempf, Christopher Bear, Chris Taylor, Daniel Rossen, David Hartley, Edward Droste, Fred Nicolaus, Jon Natchez, Robbie Bennett and Zach Condon, to whom Secretly Publishing will deliver the transparent, personalized services that have made them one of the most career-committed and industry-shaping forces in the field."We're excited to welcome this incredible group of songwriters to the Secretly Publishing family," says Kathleen Cook, Secretly's Managing Director of Publishing & Sync. "Collectively, they have soundtracked some of my favorite movies, shows, and real-life memories, and it's an honor to be entrusted with the stewardship of this catalog. Additionally, I would be hard-pressed to find a manager who is a stronger advocate for her artists than Ami Spishock. I look forward to working closely with Ami and the whole Fort William team."Fort William founder Ami Spishock adds, "Fort William has always supported independent publishers and has benefited because of it. We're thrilled to add to the growing family over at Secretly Publishing. Kathy and her team are committed to working hard, getting placements and making sure collections are clear, correct and timely. I'm excited for this relationship as we go into this new era of the music business."Secretly Publishing prioritizes transparency and remains tireless in their work to cultivate the careers of burgeoning songwriters, canonize catalogs that merit a permanent place in history, and maximize the value of music creators through fair and dynamic dealmaking. Secretly Publishing represents over 20,000 musical works, ranging from songs by contemporary independent artists such as Kishi Bashi, Ric Wilson, Frankie Cosmos, Bayonne, Durand Jones and the Indications, Jason Molina, Lonnie Holley, Whitney, Japanese Breakfast and Beach Fossils, to a catalog of long undiscovered soul and funk hits of the 1960s and 1970s, many of which have found new life through sampling in Top 40 hits of today. Secretly Publishing represents writer shares on songs performed by Kanye West, Common, Pusha T, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Phantogram and more. Recent music supervision work includes the Netflix original film All The Bright Places, FX series A Teacher, USA series Dare Me, feature film The Last Shift, and the Sundance award-winning documentary feature Feels Good Man.Fort William Artist Management is a wholly independent, female owned and operated management company representing Grammy Award winners The War On Drugs, Fleet Foxes, Beirut, Grizzly Bear, M. Ward, Dehd, Kevin Morby and Tamino, among others. Owner/Founder Ami Spishock resides in New Orleans, LA, and is the mother of two small children. She is on the Executive Boards of HeadCount, NITO and is the co-chair of the Grammy Southern region Education council. She was a part-time professor at Drexel University in 2019.



