Recording Academy Reveals Black Music Collective Leadership Council

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Recording Academy's newly launched Black Music Collective
(BMC) has announced a distinguished leadership council to join other prominent Black
music creators and professionals in amplifying Black
voices. The leadership committee is dedicated to progressing the Recording Academy's mission to achieve equitable representation across its membership and the music industry.
The collective will serve as a space for members to speak openly about new and emerging opportunities in Black
music alongside an inspiring group of groundbreaking Black
music creators and business leaders. Leadership has already begun creating and identifying programming that will encourage the acceleration of Black
membership within the Academy. The following list of accomplished music professionals will join Honorary Chairs Jeffrey Harleston, Jimmy Jam, Quincy
Jones, Debra Lee, John Legend, and Sylvia Rhone, and work hand in hand to elevate the mission of the collective. Recording Academy Trustee Riggs Morales serves as the BMC Chair and Washington, D.C. Chapter Executive Director
Jeriel Johnson is the Executive Sponsor.
The Black Music
Collective's Distinguished Leadership Committee includes the following accomplished music professionals:
Yolanda Adams, Artist
Brianna Agyemang, Executive
Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, Engineer
Tunde Balogun, Executive
Tuma Basa, Executive
Aloe Blacc, Artist
Boi-1da, Producer
Catherine Brewton, Executive
Terri Lyne Carrington, Musician
D-Nice, Artist
Phylicia Fant, Executive
H.E.R., Artist
Om'Mas Keith, Producer
Rico Love, Songwriter
Heather Lowery, Executive
Riggs Morales, Executive and BMC Chair
Steve Pamon, Executive
Tayla Parx, Songwriter
Ryan Press, Executive
Rashid Shabazz, Executive
Jamila Thomas, Executive
Dion "No-I.D." Wilson, Producer
"Our time is now and I'm so excited to add my voice in whatever way I can to honor those who came before me, those who worked building the foundation in this important work in music," said H.E.R.
"Initiatives like this help give a voice to young and emerging artists who dream of an even bigger future. We're all in this together."
"This is a new era of change for the Recording Academy and we are honored to have these leading artists, executives, producers and engineers who are all at the top of their fields join us for such an important moment in our world, our nation and our industry," said Harvey Mason
jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Black music is part of the fabric of our industry and it is so reassuring to stand with these leaders to create momentum, bring change and amplify Black
voices."
"We're energized by our partnership with such an esteemed group of Black
music leaders who share our mission to foster and accelerate Black
representation, equity and inclusion throughout the music industry," said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of the Recording Academy. "We've doubled down on our partnership with these leaders and are committed to the work ahead."