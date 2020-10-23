Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 23/10/2020

Recording Academy Reveals Black Music Collective Leadership Council

Recording Academy Reveals Black Music Collective Leadership Council
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Academy's newly launched Black Music Collective (BMC) has announced a distinguished leadership council to join other prominent Black music creators and professionals in amplifying Black voices. The leadership committee is dedicated to progressing the Recording Academy's mission to achieve equitable representation across its membership and the music industry.

The collective will serve as a space for members to speak openly about new and emerging opportunities in Black music alongside an inspiring group of groundbreaking Black music creators and business leaders. Leadership has already begun creating and identifying programming that will encourage the acceleration of Black membership within the Academy. The following list of accomplished music professionals will join Honorary Chairs Jeffrey Harleston, Jimmy Jam, Quincy Jones, Debra Lee, John Legend, and Sylvia Rhone, and work hand in hand to elevate the mission of the collective. Recording Academy Trustee Riggs Morales serves as the BMC Chair and Washington, D.C. Chapter Executive Director Jeriel Johnson is the Executive Sponsor.

The Black Music Collective's Distinguished Leadership Committee includes the following accomplished music professionals:
Yolanda Adams, Artist
Brianna Agyemang, Executive
Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, Engineer
Tunde Balogun, Executive
Tuma Basa, Executive
Aloe Blacc, Artist
Boi-1da, Producer
Catherine Brewton, Executive
Terri Lyne Carrington, Musician
D-Nice, Artist
Phylicia Fant, Executive
H.E.R., Artist
Om'Mas Keith, Producer
Rico Love, Songwriter
Heather Lowery, Executive
Riggs Morales, Executive and BMC Chair
Steve Pamon, Executive
Tayla Parx, Songwriter
Ryan Press, Executive
Rashid Shabazz, Executive
Jamila Thomas, Executive
Dion "No-I.D." Wilson, Producer

"Our time is now and I'm so excited to add my voice in whatever way I can to honor those who came before me, those who worked building the foundation in this important work in music," said H.E.R. "Initiatives like this help give a voice to young and emerging artists who dream of an even bigger future. We're all in this together."

"This is a new era of change for the Recording Academy and we are honored to have these leading artists, executives, producers and engineers who are all at the top of their fields join us for such an important moment in our world, our nation and our industry," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Black music is part of the fabric of our industry and it is so reassuring to stand with these leaders to create momentum, bring change and amplify Black voices."

"We're energized by our partnership with such an esteemed group of Black music leaders who share our mission to foster and accelerate Black representation, equity and inclusion throughout the music industry," said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of the Recording Academy. "We've doubled down on our partnership with these leaders and are committed to the work ahead."






Most read news of the week
Watch The Trailer For Shawn Mendes' In Wonder Documentary
Stefflon Don Releases Video For Hit Single "Can't Let You Go"
Anthony Lazaro Collaborates With Musicians Around The World On The Guest List
Cyndi Lauper Featured On 'Eve Of Destruction' From Casey Abrams
Jennifer Nettles To Receive Inaugural 'CMT Equal Play Award'
Sevendust Release Video For New Single 'Dying To Live'
Josh Blake Announces Pre-order For New Album 'Unemployment Benefits'
Snoop Dogg, T.I., Monica, Cordae, G Herbo And Trae Tha Truth Added To The Star-Studded Lineup Participants And Presenters At The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards"
Groove Science Studios Makes World Debut Of VR Concert Technology




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0266969 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038506984710693 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how