Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up With Halsey For "Forget Me Too" Video

https://machinegunkelly.lnk.to/TTMDFDLX New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases the video for his Tickets to My Downfall standout record, "forget me too," featuring Halsey. Helmed by Philip Andelman, MGK and Halsey engage in an all-out war after a devastating breakup. Instead of moving on amicably, each party blames the other for being a thorn during their respective path to growth. From Halsey crashing the glorified rocker's house to breaking some of his personal items, it's a no-holds-barred affair between the two stars. Travis Barker also makes a cameo in the action-packed visual.After netting his first Billboard 200 No. 1 project, MGK remains a hot contender on the charts, with his acclaimed album positioned at No. 5 this week while remaining No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart. His scorching singles "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend" also continue to be major power players on the Hot Rock & Alternative charts, stationed at No. 5 and No. 7, respectively. On the streaming side, "my bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend" are still trampling the competition. The former has notched over 168 million combined streams and earned a gold certification while the latter racked up a total of 191 million combined global streams. As for Tickets to My Downfall, the album has a whopping 610 million combined streams and maintains the No. 4 spot on Spotify's Top 50 U.S. Albums.Lauded by Billboard for its "dazzlingly effective songs" and Vulture for its "punk rock excellence," MGK's fifth studio album has propelled him into a bonafide superstar in the rock world. After winning best alternative for "bloody valentine" last August at the 2020 VMA's, in addition to his role in the latest Netflix film Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx, MGK's ascension speaks to his tireless work ethic and sheer versatility. Executive produced by luminary Travis Barker, MGK's fifth studio album bests his 2012's Lace Up and 2015's General Admission, which both debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The album features collaborations with Halsey, Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, and blackbear.Standard version HERE:https://machinegunkelly.lnk.to/TTMD Deluxe version HERE:https://machinegunkelly.lnk.to/TTMDFDLX



