Bea Miller Enlists Amine For "Feel Something Different" New Remix Of Her Viral Hit "Feel Something"

elated! - Tracklisting:

"hallelujah"

"FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" with Aminé

"forever is a lie"

"making bad decisions"

"i never wanna die"

"wisdom teeth"

"self crucify"



On the eve of releasing her new EP, elated!, "force of nature" (PAPER Magazine) Bea Miller has teamed up with Portland-bred rapper, artist, culture shaker and innovative ingenue Aminé on "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT," an up-tempo and hypnotic new take on Miller's viral hit "feel something," out now. Released in 2019, "feel something" has become a massive streaming hit in 2020 with over 192 million streams since its release and has become a fan favorite on TikTok where the song has amassed over 3.4 billion video views and over 1.3 million video creations in part, thanks to the "Euphoria Makeup Challenge." "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" is the second song Bea has shared from her new seven track EP, elated!, out tomorrow (full track listing below). Earlier this month, she announced the EP with the release of "wisdom teeth," her first new music of 2020. Featured as one of Billboard's "10 Cool New Pop Songs" upon release, "wisdom teeth" was declared "an introspective bop" by Idolator and DuJour described it as "a synth-heavy bop showcasing Miller's captivating raspy vocals and youthful energy." This past weekend, Bea returned to the stage at the Teragram Ballrom in Los Angeles for an electric live performance as part of Save Our Stages, #SOSFEST, a three day virtual festival from YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to help save independent venues across the U.S. Bea's dynamic and eclectic set included the debut live performance of "wisdom teeth" as well as "feel something," "FEELS LIKE HOME" and more. elated! - Tracklisting: "hallelujah" "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" with Aminé "forever is a lie" "making bad decisions" "i never wanna die" "wisdom teeth" "self crucify" At only 21, Bea Miller has achieved impressive milestones, including garnering over 2 billion streams to date. Paper Magazine included her in their "Predictions: 100 People Taking Over 2019," and also named her one of "100 Women Revolutionizing Pop." Her 2019 single "feel something" has become a viral hit on TikTok nearly a year after its release and amassed almost 155 million streams worldwide to date. Her previous projects include aurora (2018) and the gold-selling single "like that"; three EPs released throughout 2017; and her 2015 debut LP, which charted top 10 on the Billboard 200 and featured two gold-selling hit singles. Miller has collaborated with NOTD on the global dance hit "I WANNA KNOW," (which amassed over 239 million global streams on Spotify and nearly 20 million video views to date), and Jeremy Zucker on "comethru." Last year, she also teamed up with Jessie Reyez on "FEELS LIKE HOME," 6lack on "it's not u it's me" and UK duo Snakehips' "NEVER GONNA LIKE YOU." In 2019, she also headlined her first tour, "nice to meet u," selling out venues across North America. She made her festival debuts at Lollapalooza, Firefly, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Life is Beautiful and Austin City Limits among others. Bea wrapped up the year with a second successful headline tour, "sunsets in outerspace," which not only hit venue across North American, but took her to Europe, making stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. Portland-bred rapper, artist, director, culture shaker and innovative ingenue Aminé, born Adam Aminé Daniel, continues on his promise to change perceptions and defy expectations. His latest studio album "Limbo bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 upon release, generating over 50 million streams, the gamut of 'best list' accolades and fanfare — listen HERE via Republic Records. The 5x platinum-certified artist set the stage for 'Limbo' with anthems accompanied by co-directed music videos (made with visual collaborator Jack Begert) such as "Shimmy" (13.1 million Spotify streams WATCH HERE), "Riri" (9.2 million Spotify streams WATCH HERE), and, most recently "Compensating" [feat. Young Thug] (4.8 million Spotify streams WATCH HERE). Aminé also turned heads with a (literally) elevated performance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! of his single "Woodlawn" medlied into project-opener "Burden," taking to the skies in a hot air balloon adorned with country flags and symbols of religions across the world to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Sandra Bland. 