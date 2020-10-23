Praise From New Noise And Music Week Steady Rollin Are Back With Elyse Rich Remix Release 'You're Mystical' And Brand New Music Video!



Youtube: SteadyRollinBand New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Powerful, compelling blues, Impossible" follows on from the hugely popular track "When the Judgement Comes" and its super-charged dance remix courtesy of Elyse Rich, set a course from 80s synth pop to modern flourishes of stomping delight, all wrapped around the pounding, relentless rock of Steady Rollin'. The Steady Rollin' train will be pulling into a station near you before you know it.... - New Noisehttps://newnoisemagazine.com/video-premiere-steady-rollin-impossible/ Fresh from winning over their native Latin America, Blues rock titans Steady Rollin' are getting ready to take on the world…the warm, fuzzy vibe of standalone recent single " Impossible " is the sound of a band in their element. Music Week - As Heard on Radio Steady Rollin's remarkable journey from the tiny Central American republic of El Salvador to the music pages and radio waves of America, Europe and beyond continues, with the release of fan-favourite track You're Mystical as a single, complete with a hugely anticipated UK-exclusive remix by top DJ and producer, Elyse Rich, as well as a stunning video. It reinforces Steady Rollin's reputation as a rock band who ooze authenticity and class, rejecting studio trickery and playing their tracks in the live tradition of bands like Cream and The Who. You're Mystical, taken from the band's album, Love & Loss, is a love song tinged with the fear of rejection, as singer and guitarist, Fernando Poma, explains:"It's a love song about a long-married couple where the husband feels a bit insecure about his wife's love for him. He takes her to a solitary cottage in the woods. He looks at her and feels so much love that just the depth of that love makes him so scared of losing her. At one point he asks her to take a walk with him under the stars - he wants to see if the "stars are still shining" for HIM regarding her love for him. They get back into the house and he looks at her in the kitchen and can't do anything but "sigh". He loves her so much that he is afraid. He finds her truly mystical and otherworldly".Steady Rollin's remarkable journey from the tiny Central American republic of El Salvador to the music pages and radio waves of America, Europe and beyond continues, with the release of fan-favourite track You're Mystical as a single, complete with a hugely anticipated UK-exclusive remix by top DJ and producer, Elyse Rich, as well as a stunning video. It reinforces Steady Rollin's reputation as a rock band who ooze authenticity and class, rejecting studio trickery and playing their tracks in the live tradition of bands like Cream and The Who. You're Mystical, taken from the band's album, Love & Loss, is a love song tinged with the fear of rejection, as singer and guitarist, Fernando Poma, explains:"It's a love song about a long-married couple where the husband feels a bit insecure about his wife's love for him. He takes her to a solitary cottage in the woods. He looks at her and feels so much love that just the depth of that love makes him so scared of losing her. At one point he asks her to take a walk with him under the stars - he wants to see if the "stars are still shining" for HIM regarding her love for him. They get back into the house and he looks at her in the kitchen and can't do anything but "sigh". He loves her so much that he is afraid. He finds her truly mystical and otherworldly".Follow Steady RollinFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steadyrollinband/Instagram: @steadyrollinbandTwitter: https://twitter.com/Steadyrollin_Website: www.steadyrollinband.comSpotify:https://open.spotify.com/artist/2f7imcAJGFFABC2Y7dHtK2?si=dL9VtraOSjeC79kIMtOnkgYoutube: SteadyRollinBand



