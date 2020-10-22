The Reasons Why Dota 2 Enjoys Great Popularity

Generous Prize Pools

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dota 2 is a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) video game that was developed by Valve. Two teams of 5 players play this game in matches, with each team defending and occupying their base on the map. Each of the players controls a powerful character independently. The characters are called "hero," and they all have different styles of play as well as unique abilities. As the match goes on, players will collect items for their heroes and experience points that they use to defeat the heroes in the opposing team in what is known as player vs. player combat. It is one of the most popular eSports across the globe, playing host to some of the best tournaments in the online gaming world. Millions of fans play this game yearly, and you can take part in Dota 2 betting anytime you want. There are plenty of reasons Dota 2 has been so successful, and some of them include:

One of the things that make Dota 2 stand out is the fact that it offers huge prize pools that gamers would love a shot at winnings. For the longest time, it was unheard of for developer-sponsored tournaments to have such huge prizes. In 2011, the developers organized a tournament with a one million dollar prize pool. Navi, which was the winning team, became an overnight success after pocketing Valve's 1 million dollars. The prize money brought attention to the team and their new-found status casting a shadow on all the other existing eSports when it came to the terms of prize cash. When the event ended, fans immediately know that the game was worth playing, and they have never stopped playing since. The international in 2019 boasted of a $34 million grand prize pool. This was $10 million more than what was on the table the previous year. The international budget for Dota 2 is acquitted through crowdfunding , for instance, via in-game apps known as a compendium.

Competitive Gameplay

Many gamers love Dota 2 because of its unique gameplay. The game is nothing like your regular video game because its competency is measured in different terms when you compare it to a majority of the other games. When a person is playing Dota 2 they get to feel like they are part of a sport or a team game. It requires an essential skill set and critical thinking with speed, scope, and depth for a more fulfilling gaming experience.

Availability of "Free to Play" Documentary

Another aspect that has contributed to the success of Dota 2 is the availability of a "free to play" documentary that was developed by non-other than Valve, the company responsible for designing and publishing the game. The documentary follows the lives of 3 expert Dota players who participate in the first international. The film tells the story of how the professional players prepared and participated in the tournament and how it affected their lives. Watching this helps to remove the stigma that is associated with playing Dota 2 professionally while offering a positive effect on why the game is so popular.

The Most Watched Tournament

Dota 2 receives tremendous viewership anytime there is a tournament. For example, the final round of The International 2019 had over a million views on Twitch as people wanted to see the grand finale between Team Liquid versus OG. This particular game attracted a 51% increase in viewership compared to the numbers that were tuned in during the 2018 grand finale despite there being a 12-hour time difference. The finals took place on Sunday at 10 am (Shanghai local time), implying that viewers, especially in the Eastern Time Zone, sacrificed to stay up late on Saturday night till Sunday Morning. This is one of the things that demonstrate the immense love that people have for this game.

It's Free Play Option

The fact that Dota 2 is free to play also contributes to its immense popularity. This makes it highly accessible from different parts of the globe because all a player needs is a stable internet connection, a PC, or a mid-range laptop and they can jump right into the action. The game runs seamlessly on any device that has the capability of running games in top-quality graphics. To play the game on PC, you should choose one with an Intel dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce 8600/9600GT. When it comes to the internet connection, the game demands at least 10Mbps as well as low ping so that It can run smoothly and you can enjoy a glitch-free gaming experience.