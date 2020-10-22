Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
MP3 and More 22/10/2020

The Reasons Why Dota 2 Enjoys Great Popularity

The Reasons Why Dota 2 Enjoys Great Popularity
Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Some Say (Nea)
258 entries in 16 charts
Say So (Doja Cat)
426 entries in 28 charts
Rockstar (DaBaby & Roddy Ricch)
563 entries in 28 charts
Blinding Lights (Weeknd)
1154 entries in 32 charts
Savage Love (Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo)
422 entries in 30 charts
Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles)
433 entries in 27 charts
Death Bed (Powfu & Beabadoobee)
371 entries in 25 charts
WAP (Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion)
198 entries in 26 charts
Before You Go (Lewis Capaldi)
328 entries in 21 charts
Dynamite (BTS)
116 entries in 25 charts
Dance Monkey (Tones And I)
1233 entries in 31 charts
Roses (SAINt JHN)
840 entries in 29 charts
Breaking Me (Topic & A7S)
530 entries in 26 charts
Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande)
279 entries in 31 charts

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dota 2 is a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) video game that was developed by Valve. Two teams of 5 players play this game in matches, with each team defending and occupying their base on the map. Each of the players controls a powerful character independently. The characters are called "hero," and they all have different styles of play as well as unique abilities. As the match goes on, players will collect items for their heroes and experience points that they use to defeat the heroes in the opposing team in what is known as player vs. player combat. It is one of the most popular eSports across the globe, playing host to some of the best tournaments in the online gaming world. Millions of fans play this game yearly, and you can take part in Dota 2 betting anytime you want. There are plenty of reasons Dota 2 has been so successful, and some of them include:

Generous Prize Pools 

One of the things that make Dota 2 stand out is the fact that it offers huge prize pools that gamers would love a shot at winnings. For the longest time, it was unheard of for developer-sponsored tournaments to have such huge prizes. In 2011, the developers organized a tournament with a one million dollar prize pool. Navi, which was the winning team, became an overnight success after pocketing Valve's 1 million dollars. The prize money brought attention to the team and their new-found status casting a shadow on all the other existing eSports when it came to the terms of prize cash. When the event ended, fans immediately know that the game was worth playing, and they have never stopped playing since. The international in 2019 boasted of a $34 million grand prize pool. This was $10 million more than what was on the table the previous year. The international budget for Dota 2 is acquitted through crowdfunding, for instance, via in-game apps known as a compendium.

Competitive Gameplay 

Many gamers love Dota 2 because of its unique gameplay. The game is nothing like your regular video game because its competency is measured in different terms when you compare it to a majority of the other games. When a person is playing Dota 2 they get to feel like they are part of a sport or a team game. It requires an essential skill set and critical thinking with speed, scope, and depth for a more fulfilling gaming experience. 

Availability of "Free to Play" Documentary 

Another aspect that has contributed to the success of Dota 2 is the availability of a "free to play" documentary that was developed by non-other than Valve, the company responsible for designing and publishing the game. The documentary follows the lives of 3 expert Dota players who participate in the first international. The film tells the story of how the professional players prepared and participated in the tournament and how it affected their lives. Watching this helps to remove the stigma that is associated with playing Dota 2 professionally while offering a positive effect on why the game is so popular.

The Most Watched Tournament 

Dota 2 receives tremendous viewership anytime there is a tournament. For example, the final round of The International 2019 had over a million views on Twitch as people wanted to see the grand finale between Team Liquid versus OG. This particular game attracted a 51% increase in viewership compared to the numbers that were tuned in during the 2018 grand finale despite there being a 12-hour time difference. The finals took place on Sunday at 10 am (Shanghai local time), implying that viewers, especially in the Eastern Time Zone, sacrificed to stay up late on Saturday night till Sunday Morning. This is one of the things that demonstrate the immense love that people have for this game.

It's Free Play Option 

The fact that Dota 2 is free to play also contributes to its immense popularity. This makes it highly accessible from different parts of the globe because all a player needs is a stable internet connection, a PC, or a mid-range laptop and they can jump right into the action. The game runs seamlessly on any device that has the capability of running games in top-quality graphics. To play the game on PC, you should choose one with an Intel dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce 8600/9600GT. When it comes to the internet connection, the game demands at least 10Mbps as well as low ping so that It can run smoothly and you can enjoy a glitch-free gaming experience. 






Most read news of the week
Watch The Trailer For Shawn Mendes' In Wonder Documentary
Cyndi Lauper Featured On 'Eve Of Destruction' From Casey Abrams
Jennifer Nettles To Receive Inaugural 'CMT Equal Play Award'
Sevendust Release Video For New Single 'Dying To Live'
Josh Blake Announces Pre-order For New Album 'Unemployment Benefits'
Reggaeton Superstar J Balvin To Perform At Fortnite's Party Royale On October 31
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With Sony Music India
Ariana Grande Releases New Single "Positions" On October 23, 2020
Recording Academy Reveals Black Music Collective Leadership Council




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0119040 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0032057762145996 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how