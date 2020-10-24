Adam Hambrick Unveils Second Flipside Love Is Quicksand





Rising country artist, Adam Hambrick, released his latest Flipside titled, Love Is Quicksand, today, which features two new original songs. Jillian Jacqueline lends her vocals on the catchy love song, "The Longer I Lay Here," written by Adam Hambrick, Gavin Slate, Blake Chaffin, Chandler Baldwin, and Tripp Howell. "Kill A Man," written by Adam Hambrick, Andy Albert and Andrew DeRoberts, is a poignant piano ballad that finds Adam reflecting on the lengths he would go for his family. Last month, Adam released the first Flipside of the series titled, Top Down, Southbound, which included "Sunshine State of Mind" and "Do The Math." Adam will release a final Flipside early 2021 culminating into a complete body of work.Adam grew up in both Mississippi and Arkansas, being influenced by artists such as Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, John Mayer and The Foo Fighters. From an early age, Adam's musical roots were grounded in the church singing hymns with his family, where his dad was a Baptist pastor and his mom played piano. After graduating from the University of Central Arkansas, the singer-songwriter made an appearance on KATV's Good Morning Arkansas, a local Little Rock, Arkansas ABC affiliate, where fellow Arkansas-native and country star Justin Moore happened to be watching and was impressed by Adam's unique voice and distinctive songs. Soon after, Justin's producer Jeremy Stover reached out opening the door for Adam to move to Nashville and pursue music full-time. Adam has written a multitude of songs and has received numerous cuts for other artists including Miranda Lambert and Eli Young Band, as well as, No. 1 hits for Dan + Shay ("How Not To") and Justin Moore ("Somebody Else Will").




