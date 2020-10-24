YouTube Originals Continues The Story With "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" Premiering October 30





"Connecting with fans and bringing them into my life is really important to me. I'm excited to catch up with them and to share the progress I'm making, the new music I'm working on, and what I'm excited about for the future," said Justin Bieber.



While "Justin Bieber: Seasons" gave fans an all-access look into Justin's life after he had stepped away from the spotlight for two years, "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" picks up where he left off and shows viewers what Justin's day-to-day life looks like now, post-album and during this unprecedented time of uncertainty. The special will follow Bieber and touch on a variety of meaningful topics as Justin looks back at his life with his friends and collaborators from the intimacy of his own home. Topics such as his incredibly personal song and music video "Lonely," his growth from a childhood star to a mentor for young emerging artists, and reflective thought on both his personal and professional life.



"Justin Bieber: Seasons" broke records as the biggest YouTube Originals debut to date with more than 32M views in its first seven days, and the series has hundreds of millions of views and counting. Bieber is the most-subscribed music artist on YouTube, appears in six videos with over one billion views and has over 19 billion views on his Official Artist Channel.



"Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" reunites Bieber with "



Justin has recently released two brand new smash singles: "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper, and "

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted, YouTube Originals and Cara Casey, Development Lead, YouTube Originals oversee "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" for the global platform. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YouTube Originals announced "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" - a brand-new special documentary event following the hit 10-episode original documentary series, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," which chronicled the making of Justin Bieber's latest album, Changes. "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" raises the curtains again, following Bieber as he begins his next chapter and giving fans an exclusive look at his life today - everything from quarantining to raw conversations about being an artist of his stature. The 30-minute special premieres Friday, October 30th at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Justin Bieber's Official YouTube Channel."Connecting with fans and bringing them into my life is really important to me. I'm excited to catch up with them and to share the progress I'm making, the new music I'm working on, and what I'm excited about for the future," said Justin Bieber.While "Justin Bieber: Seasons" gave fans an all-access look into Justin's life after he had stepped away from the spotlight for two years, "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" picks up where he left off and shows viewers what Justin's day-to-day life looks like now, post-album and during this unprecedented time of uncertainty. The special will follow Bieber and touch on a variety of meaningful topics as Justin looks back at his life with his friends and collaborators from the intimacy of his own home. Topics such as his incredibly personal song and music video "Lonely," his growth from a childhood star to a mentor for young emerging artists, and reflective thought on both his personal and professional life."Justin Bieber: Seasons" broke records as the biggest YouTube Originals debut to date with more than 32M views in its first seven days, and the series has hundreds of millions of views and counting. Bieber is the most-subscribed music artist on YouTube, appears in six videos with over one billion views and has over 19 billion views on his Official Artist Channel."Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" reunites Bieber with " Seasons " director, Michael D. Ratner, who will also executive produce through his OBB Pictures. The documentary is produced by Bieber Time Films, SB Projects and OBB Pictures. Justin Bieber will serve as an executive producer. Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson will serve as executive producers for SB Projects and Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg will serve as executive producers for OBB Pictures.Justin has recently released two brand new smash singles: "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper, and " Lonely " with benny blanco. "Holy" reached #1 on the Spotify Global Chart, was streamed over 120 million times in its debut week, and broke his own single-day career best for YouTube views. "Holy" and " Lonely " are now both in the Top 10 globally. With over 55 million monthly Spotify listeners, Bieber is among the platforms most-listened-to artists globally. He has also recently surpassed an astounding 148 million Instagram followers. CHANGES, his fifth studio album, debuted at #1 on the U.S. album chart, netting over 1 million in first week global consumption. "Justin Bieber: Seasons," the 10-episode YouTube Originals documentary series shattered records as the most viewed premiere ever of a YouTube Original series in its first week. Bieber has now officially become the first artist to cross the threshold of 50 million YouTube subscribers, giving him far-and-away the #1 artist channel on YouTube.Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted, YouTube Originals and Cara Casey, Development Lead, YouTube Originals oversee "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" for the global platform.



