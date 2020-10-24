Beastie Boys Music, New Collection Spanning The Recording Career Of Beastie Boys Out Today

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Beastie Boys Music, a 20-song collection covering the GRAMMY® Award winning and multi-platinum selling Beastie Boys' recording career is available now. The collection is a companion piece to the critically acclaimed, Emmy® nominated documentary Beastie Boys
Story, and the group's best seller Beastie Boys
Book, which ascended to #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers List - topping both the Nonfiction Print Hardcover and Nonfiction Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers charts.
Beastie Boys Music
is available digitally, on CD and as a 180gram 2LP vinyl set and can be ordered HERE: https://beastieboys.lnk.to/BBM
Beastie Boys Music
features 20 Beastie Boys
classics spanning the band's 30+ year career including their universal smash hits "Intergalactic," "Sabotage," "So What'Cha Want," "Shake Your Rump," "Sure Shot," "Ch-Check It Out," "Fight For Your Right," "Pass The Mic," "No Sleep Till Brooklyn," "Make Some Noise" and many, many more.
BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC - TRACK LISTING
[CD/DIGITAL FORMAT]
So What'Cha Want
Paul Revere
Shake Your Rump
Make Some Noise
Sure Shot
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Fight For Your Right
Pass The Mic
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win
Body Movin'
Sabotage
Hold It Now, Hit It
Shadrach
Root Down
Brass Monkey
Get It Together
Jimmy James
Hey Ladies
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
[2LP VINYL FORMAT]
SIDE A
Fight For Your Right
Brass Monkey
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Paul Revere
Hold It Now, Hit It
SIDE B
Shake Your Rump
Shadrach
Hey Ladies
Pass The Mic
So What'Cha Want
SIDE C
Jimmy James
Sure Shot
Root Down
Sabotage
Get It Together
SIDE D
Body Movin'
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Make Some Noise
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win
Beastie Boys
Story is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+
Beastie Boys
Book is available at all good bookstores.