Beastie Boys Music, New Collection Spanning The Recording Career Of Beastie Boys Out Today



Beastie Boys



Beastie Boys



BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC - TRACK LISTING

[CD/DIGITAL FORMAT]



So What'Cha Want

Paul Revere

Shake Your Rump

Make Some Noise

Sure Shot

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

Fight For Your Right

Pass The Mic

Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win

Body Movin'

Sabotage

Hold It Now, Hit It

Shadrach

Root Down

Brass Monkey

Get It Together

Jimmy James

Hey Ladies

No Sleep Till Brooklyn



[2LP VINYL FORMAT]

SIDE A

Fight For Your Right

Brass Monkey

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

Paul Revere

Hold It Now, Hit It



SIDE B

Shake Your Rump

Shadrach

Hey Ladies

Pass The Mic

So What'Cha Want



SIDE C

Jimmy James

Sure Shot

Root Down

Sabotage

Get It Together



SIDE D

Body Movin'

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

Make Some Noise

Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beastie Boys Music, a 20-song collection covering the GRAMMY® Award winning and multi-platinum selling Beastie Boys' recording career is available now. The collection is a companion piece to the critically acclaimed, Emmy® nominated documentary Beastie Boys Story, and the group's best seller Beastie Boys Book, which ascended to #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers List - topping both the Nonfiction Print Hardcover and Nonfiction Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers charts. Music is available digitally, on CD and as a 180gram 2LP vinyl set and can be ordered HERE: https://beastieboys.lnk.to/BBM Music features 20 Beastie Boys classics spanning the band's 30+ year career including their universal smash hits "Intergalactic," "Sabotage," "So What'Cha Want," "Shake Your Rump," "Sure Shot," "Ch-Check It Out," "Fight For Your Right," "Pass The Mic," "No Sleep Till Brooklyn," "Make Some Noise" and many, many more.BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC - TRACK LISTING[CD/DIGITAL FORMAT]So What'Cha WantPaul RevereShake Your RumpMake Some NoiseSure ShotIntergalacticCh-Check It OutFight For Your RightPass The MicDon't Play No Game That I Can't WinBody Movin'SabotageHold It Now, Hit ItShadrachRoot DownBrass MonkeyGet It TogetherJimmy JamesHey LadiesNo Sleep Till Brooklyn[2LP VINYL FORMAT]SIDE AFight For Your RightBrass MonkeyNo Sleep Till BrooklynPaul RevereHold It Now, Hit ItSIDE BShake Your RumpShadrachHey LadiesPass The MicSo What'Cha WantSIDE CJimmy JamesSure ShotRoot DownSabotageGet It TogetherSIDE DBody Movin'IntergalacticCh-Check It OutMake Some NoiseDon't Play No Game That I Can't Win Beastie Boys Story is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ Beastie Boys Book is available at all good bookstores.



