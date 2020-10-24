New Melody Gardot Album "Sunset In The Blue," Out Now



Sunset In The Blue is Gardot's latest release since 2018's "Live in Europe" (featuring selected tracks from 2012-2016's performances in legendary venues across Europe). This new album, ambitiously created during the pandemic, is both timeless and necessary.



An underlying theme of determination to create and evolve her craft has always been present in Gardot's work, but never more so than during the production of Sunset in the Blue. True to her character, despite numerous obstacles, she has assembled a stunning new body of work that highlights an impressive list of collaborations in perhaps the most challenging moment for musicians, worldwide.

"It is so important that we come together in this moment where there is a deafening silence happening in the arts...we are part of one large family (artists, musicians, singers, painters...) and this album is a testament to that collaborative spirit; a smorgasbord of talent all in one place, and living proof, that even now, we can use the numerous resources we have to break traditional ways of thinking about recordings, if just for the simple sake of continuing to move forward and create great music.." -



Last May, Gardot made headlines when she put out a casting call on social media to orchestral musicians unable to work due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. With submissions from all over the world, she did the unthinkable and created a "digital global orchestra" for her first single release, "From Paris With Love." The song was accompanied by a clip that featured video portraits from people all around the world, sent while quarantined, with a message "From (the city where confined) With Love". The message of "together despite distance" was made even more impactful when Decca and Gardot proudly teamed up to donate their royalties of the single to a charity organization for health care workers.



The singer then made headlines again in June while recording the first COVID safe studio session at London's historic Abbey Road Studios along with the celebrated Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.



Out today, is the stunning video shot in Arrabida, Portugal (one of the countries most beloved beaches) for the latest single "C'est Magnifique." A tropical stunner duet, crafted in English, Portuguese and French, it highlights the collaboration between Gardot and the Portuguese superstar, António Zambujo (currently a judge on the Voice Portugal). A delicious match to the music's undeniable instant-classic feel, oozing south of France chic-ness, we find Gardot driving a vintage Mercedes, donned in Cartier jewelry, Hermes clothing and her ever-identifiable



Already loved by critics including The Sunday Times and Mojo, Sunset In The Blue is a return to Melody's jazz roots, decorated with a tapestry of beautifully woven orchestrations. Adorned with an original painting by the celebrated American artist, Pat Steir (whose works are held in the permanent collections of museums such as: The Louvre, MOMA, Tate Gallery ) the album features Gardot's reunion with an American team of All-Stars: The multi-Grammy award winning Producer Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock), arranger and composer Vince



Amongst the luscious thirteen songs is an accompanying bonus track, another standout duet, with musical legend Sting. "Little Something." Together, Gardot and Sting's distinctive vocals blend seamlessly on an up-tempo, Latin inspired pop track.



From Melody's delicate rendition of "



Sunset In The Blue - Tracklisting:

If You Love Me

C'est Magnifique

There Where He Lives In Me

Love Song

You Won't Forget Me

Sunset In The Blue

Um Beijo

Ninguém Ninguém

From Paris With Love

Ave Maria

Moon River

I Fall In Love Too Easily

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melody Gardot releases Sunset In The Blue, her highly anticipated new album, out now on Decca Records/Universal Music.Sunset In The Blue is Gardot's latest release since 2018's "Live in Europe" (featuring selected tracks from 2012-2016's performances in legendary venues across Europe). This new album, ambitiously created during the pandemic, is both timeless and necessary.An underlying theme of determination to create and evolve her craft has always been present in Gardot's work, but never more so than during the production of Sunset in the Blue. True to her character, despite numerous obstacles, she has assembled a stunning new body of work that highlights an impressive list of collaborations in perhaps the most challenging moment for musicians, worldwide."It is so important that we come together in this moment where there is a deafening silence happening in the arts...we are part of one large family (artists, musicians, singers, painters...) and this album is a testament to that collaborative spirit; a smorgasbord of talent all in one place, and living proof, that even now, we can use the numerous resources we have to break traditional ways of thinking about recordings, if just for the simple sake of continuing to move forward and create great music.." - Melody GardotLast May, Gardot made headlines when she put out a casting call on social media to orchestral musicians unable to work due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. With submissions from all over the world, she did the unthinkable and created a "digital global orchestra" for her first single release, "From Paris With Love." The song was accompanied by a clip that featured video portraits from people all around the world, sent while quarantined, with a message "From (the city where confined) With Love". The message of "together despite distance" was made even more impactful when Decca and Gardot proudly teamed up to donate their royalties of the single to a charity organization for health care workers.The singer then made headlines again in June while recording the first COVID safe studio session at London's historic Abbey Road Studios along with the celebrated Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.Out today, is the stunning video shot in Arrabida, Portugal (one of the countries most beloved beaches) for the latest single "C'est Magnifique." A tropical stunner duet, crafted in English, Portuguese and French, it highlights the collaboration between Gardot and the Portuguese superstar, António Zambujo (currently a judge on the Voice Portugal). A delicious match to the music's undeniable instant-classic feel, oozing south of France chic-ness, we find Gardot driving a vintage Mercedes, donned in Cartier jewelry, Hermes clothing and her ever-identifiable Nathalie Blanc sunglasses. Seamlessly weaving the music to the image, we travel to another time, hands on the wheel, with the added elegance of white driving gloves (reminiscent of Grace Kelly). A "white glove" treatment for this precious gem of a song; created by Blanche Films and directed by Pedro Varela.Already loved by critics including The Sunday Times and Mojo, Sunset In The Blue is a return to Melody's jazz roots, decorated with a tapestry of beautifully woven orchestrations. Adorned with an original painting by the celebrated American artist, Pat Steir (whose works are held in the permanent collections of museums such as: The Louvre, MOMA, Tate Gallery ) the album features Gardot's reunion with an American team of All-Stars: The multi-Grammy award winning Producer Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock), arranger and composer Vince Mendoza (Björk, Robbie Williams, Elvis Costello) and the legendary engineers Al Schmitt and Steve Genewick (Frank Sinatra, Joao Gilberto, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney).Amongst the luscious thirteen songs is an accompanying bonus track, another standout duet, with musical legend Sting. "Little Something." Together, Gardot and Sting's distinctive vocals blend seamlessly on an up-tempo, Latin inspired pop track. Melody and Sting will make their first UK appearance together tonight to perform the duet on BBC The One Show, following an exceptional live debut on Good Morning America earlier this month.From Melody's delicate rendition of " Moon River " to her stirring album title track "Sunset In The Blue," this album is a thing of sheer beauty, celebrating the spirit collaborative thinking m from all across the globe, donned by a final coat of varnish from the Royal Philharmonic, thrown in for good measure. Sunset In The Blue is available now.Sunset In The Blue - Tracklisting:If You Love MeC'est MagnifiqueThere Where He Lives In MeLove SongYou Won't Forget MeSunset In The BlueUm BeijoNinguém NinguémFrom Paris With LoveAve MariaMoon RiverI Fall In Love Too Easily Little Something



