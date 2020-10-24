Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 24/10/2020

Watch The Official Trailer For "Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" With Christine Baranski

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Have a Holly Dolly #Christmas2020 with this Netflix holiday musical featuring 14 original songs by #DollyParton.
Christmas On The Square follows small town "Scrooge" Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) as she's visited by a rhinestone-bedazzled angel (Dolly) who guides her on a musical journey of redemption. Will this stingy property owner evict the entire town of Fullerville on Christmas Eve, or will her greed give way to the Christmas spirit?

Directed by famed choreographer #DebbieAllen, Dolly's #ChristmasMusic will put a song in your heart and bring the whole family together for the holidays. So curl up with this miracle of a musical starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, and many more talented folks. 'Tis the season for song and dance!






Most read news of the week
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With Sony Music India
Ariana Grande Releases New Single "Positions" On October 23, 2020
Recording Academy Reveals Black Music Collective Leadership Council
Juliana. Releases New Single 'Burn'
Kansas City Symphony Debuts Mobile Music Box Stage At Outdoor Venues Across Metro Area
Aloe Blacc Releases Live Performance Video For Artists Den Digital Series
Stockholm Artist Miynt Releases New AA-Single
Spandau Ballet '40 Years - The Greatest Hits' Ft 'The Boxer'
Daniel J. Watts Honors Louis Armstrong's Legacy




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0473070 secs // 4 () queries in 0.034167289733887 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how