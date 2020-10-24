Scene Music Presents The Reklaws "Sophomore Slump" Virtual Tour Featuring Special Guests





December 2- Halifax, NS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A week after releasing their highly anticipated album Sophomore Slump CCMA winners and JUNO nominees, The Reklaws announce their digital tour. Presented by SCENE Music, the duo are set to embark on the "Sophomore Slump" virtual tour kicking off on November 23 in Vancouver, Canada.The digital tour will have shows in seven cities across the country, including a stop in the platinum selling country duo's hometown of Kitchener, ON. Virtual concert goers will have the chance to hear The Reklaws perform tracks from their brand new album live for the first time ever including their latest single, "Not Gonna Not." Viewers will also have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A and can expect special guests along the way.With the purchase of a ticket fans have access to special bundles including merchandise, autographed posters, CDs and, exclusively for SCENE members, a free buddy pass and a chance to compete for prizing before the show. Tickets are available HERE and more information on SCENE Music can be found at scene.ca.Raised on their family farm in rural Ontario, The Reklaws, made up of sibling duo Jenna and Stuart Walker, signed their first major record deal with Universal Music in 2017. They found success with their second single "Long Live the Night" when it quickly became platinum certified. The single went on to win the 2019 CCMA for top-selling Canadian single of the year and was selected as the theme song for the Canadian Football League's ("CFL") Thursday Night Football for the 2018 & 2019 seasons. The momentum continued to build with the release of their debut EP, "Feels Like That", which was awarded the 2019 CCMA for Album of the year. The title single, "Feels Like That" was also the Reklaws first #1 at Canadian Country Radio and is certified Gold in Canada. In 2019 the duo completed their first national tour with Dean Brody and Dallas Smith, earned their first JUNO nomination for "Country Album of The Year", released their first full-length album and received their 3rd Gold Single for "I Do Too." This year the duo released the single " Can't Help Myself " with their long-time country music hero, Dean Brody and the now gold certified single " Where I'm From ". To add to their growing list of accolades The Reklaws were nominated for Group of the Year at the 2020 JUNO Awards marking the first time in over 20-years that a Country group was included in the category. The duo reached another career milestone when their debut album Freshman Year was certified GOLD on the one-year anniversary of its release. Most recently The Reklaws were nominated for four Canadian Country Music Awards including the prestigious Entertainer of The Year award. Sophomore Slump is the duo's latest full-length album. There's no doubt that The Reklaws, who have garnered over 125 million streams to date, are poised to be Country's next superstars.SCENE Music offers members unique opportunities to discover exciting up-and-coming artists and engage with top talent, with exclusive access to artist content, fan experiences, contests and more. SCENE®, the entertainment rewards program launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007, has more than 10 million members across Canada. SCENE enables members to earn and redeem points for movies, movie downloads and rentals, as well as concessions. Members can earn and redeem points for a night in or out with The Rec Room, Playdium and over 800 RECIPE Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations Limited) restaurants across the country. Members can accelerate their earning power with the SCENE® ScotiaCard® debit card and SCENE® VISA card.Virtual Tour Dates:November 23 - Vancouver, BCNovember 24 - Edmonton, ABNovember 25 - Calgary, ABNovember 26 - Kitchener, ONNovember 30 - Toronto, ONDecember 1 - Ottawa, ONDecember 2- Halifax, NS



